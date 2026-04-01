Megan Thee Stallion Will Return to ‘Moulin Rouge!’ After Mid-Show Hospitalization

Megan Thee Stallion made her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! on March 24, 2026, as the first woman to step into the role of nightclub owner Zidler. But on March 31, the rapper was hospitalized after falling ill mid-show. In a statement, Megan said she will return to Broadway after a period of rest.

“I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough. It honestly scared me. I thought I was gonna faint on stage,” she wrote on Instagram. “I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t.”

Videos by VICE

Additionally, she shared that her next show will be on April 2.

“I just need one day to rest, reset, and take care of myself the way I should have been,” she wrote. “I’ll be right back on that stage Thursday, stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100% the way you deserve. Thank you for always riding with me and loving me through everything.”

Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized for Exhaustion After ‘Running On Empty’

An initial statement from Megan Thee Stallion’s representative, Didier Morais, said that her condition was being monitored at a local hospital in New York City. No specific diagnosis was made at the time, but in her April 1 social media update, Megan said her mid-show exit was due to exhaustion.

Megan admitted that she pushed her body past its limits, which isn’t too surprising given the pressure that comes with a Broadway role. Not to mention the big, history-making shoes she has to fill as Zidler. Megan is not only the first female performer in the role on Broadway. She is also the first in the entire production history of Moulin Rouge! worldwide.

In a previous statement, Megan Thee Stallion shared the “absolute honor” of joining the Broadway cast. But, she also knew that the job demands a different kind of discipline.

“I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theatre is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace,” she said. “Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation, and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

Previously, Megan expressed a desire to be honest and open with fans, and with this statement, she does exactly that.