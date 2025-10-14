Megan Thee Stallion Candidly Talks About The Moment She Knew She Needed Therapy

Megan Thee Stallion has been through a lot in her life. Her mother passed away right as her career began to blossom. The infamous Tory Lanez saga radically affected her headspace. That’s not even accounting for all of the regular, everyday harassment from spectators online. Fame is good at stripping the humanity from our artists, driving them to the brinks of insanity. That’s why it makes sense for them to go to therapy, to talk to any trusted person about their struggles. It’s better this way than falling into vices.

Thankfully, Megan Thee Stallion has finally reached that point. Recently, she spoke to Taraji P. Henson at the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, an institution devoted towards mental health education. There, she attends their inaugural brunch and she candidly opens up about grief. Meg didn’t really know how to address her deep, dark feelings for a while. Eventually, the levee broke and she realized she didn’t want to feel so depressed and miserable all the time.

Videos by VICE

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Therapy and Her Mental Health Journey

“Through all of that grief, I was just working and trying to be the best Megan I could be,” Meg says, visibly and audibly emotional. “I didn’t know I needed therapy until one day, I was just like, ‘Damn, I’m really sad, and it’s really scary how sad I am.’ And it was like, I didn’t care what happened to me. And I didn’t want to feel like that, like I should care about my life.”

Similarly, Megan Thee Stallion also received the 2025 Mental Health Champion award from LGBTQ nonprofit the Trevor Project. Ultimately, she explains that, with all of her influence and fame, she wants to empower others in their own mental health journeys. “My goal has always been to use my platform to help break stigmas around mental health and provide resources for those seeking safe spaces to have honest and heartfelt conversations,” she says in a statement.