Drake Shares Petition Demanding Tory Lanez’ Release After Prison Stabbing

Drake is calling on California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after he was convicted on three felony charges tied to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Last week, Lanez was stabbed in the prison yard of California Correctional Institution and rushed to a nearby hospital to treat his injuries. Tory’s Instagram account confirmed the stabbing in a recent statement.

“Tory was stabbed 14 times, including seven wounds to his back, four to his torso, two to the back of his head and one to the left side of his face,” the statement read. “Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own.”

“Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for the continued prayers and support.”

Days earlier, Lanez’s legal team claimed to have evidence that Tory did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion, revealing that Bradley James, a former bodyguard of Kelsey Harris, Megan’s friend, witnessed the shooting and that Harris, not Lanez, was the shooter.

Over the weekend, Drake took to social media to support his fellow Toronto artist, sharing a link to a Change.org petition calling on the California governor to “correct a deep injustice” and pardon Lanez.

“Come home soon,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Story.

It isn’t the first time Drake has called for Tory’s freedom. Back in December, during a livestream with Adin Ross, Drizzy showed his support for Lanez.

“3 up T, man. 3 up T. I know they don’t want to hear me say that. 3 up T,” he said on the stream, asking for Lanez to be freed from prison, per Billboard.

Drake also addressed Lanez being innocent of the allegations in his 2022 song “Circo Loco,” in which he referenced the 2020 shooting and claimed Megan lied about getting shot by Tory. “This bitch lie about getting shots, but she still she a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling,” he rapped.