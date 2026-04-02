A Woman Got Pregnant After Sex With Identical Twins. Now No One Can Figure Out Who the Dad Is.

A UK Court of Appeals announced that it cannot genetically determine the identity of a baby’s father, because the mother slept with two men who were identical twins.

Within four days, an unnamed woman had sex with the identical twin brothers during the month of conception. DNA testing did its job as well as it possibly could. Still, this very specific, bizarre scenario proves that even highly advanced DNA testing just can’t keep pace with monumentally bad decisions.

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As reported by The Guardian, the DNA test narrowed the father down to one of the twins, but because their genetic profiles are basically indistinguishable, the result is deadlocked at 50/50.

A Woman Slept With Identical Twins and Got Pregnant. Now Paternity Is a Nightmare.

One of the twins had already been listed as the father on the birth certificate, granting him parental responsibility by default. But the court has now ruled that that designation cannot stand. And it’s not because he is genetically not the father, necessarily, but because no one can prove that he is or isn’t.

The judges ultimately decided that the ambiguity itself is the problem here. Allowing parental responsibility to hinge on an unprovable fact is harmful to the child’s welfare. So, for now, the registered twins’ parental rights have been revoked as a kind of reset of everyone’s standing.

It’s a weird situation that may never be resolved, at least not until there are some currently unforeseen breakthroughs in genetic testing. Until then, everyone is stuck in limbo, patiently waiting for either a new way to get clarity or for someone to turn this into a sitcom so they can at least make some money off of this insanity.

I’m sure Netflix is already on line one.