Larian Gives First Divinity Update 4 Months After the Game’s Surprise Reveal

Things seem to be progressing quite well at Game of the Year-winning studio Larian, as CEO Swen Vincke provides fans with a positive message about Divinity, the team’s next big RPG.

Divinity development is going smoothly

screenshot: Larian Studios

After Baldur’s Gate 3 impressively ran away with Game of the Year in a 2023 that was also home to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Resident Evil 4 remake, and Alan Wake 2, fans of developer Larian have been patiently waiting to see what’s next from the world-class RPG maker. Thankfully, those who tuned in to this most recent Game Awards in December were treated to the first-ever cinematic glimpse of Larian’s Divinity. The reveal impressed fans with its excessive display of hedonism and gory body horror. It’ll undoubtedly establish a bit of a darker tone than that of Baldur’s Gate 3 and its lighter high fantasy setting.

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Not quite a full reboot, this new Divinity game from Larian hopes to serve as a sufficient jump-in point for RPG fans who’ve never previously touched the famed series. After the rampant success and widespread popularity of Baldur’s Gate 3, there are surely many new fans of the studio who are excited to delve into Larian’s next big RPG, regardless of what universe it’s set in.

divinity is likely still several years away

I had a good day today. Well – development me – had a good day. Real me is fighting off the remaining symptoms of a cold.



I realized I was having a good dev day when Adam – our writing director – started discussing the game with me.



He just spent a week running through… — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) March 31, 2026

In a new post on X, Larian’s CEO Swen Vincke gave fans a brief update on the development progress of Divinity, where he expressed that there’s a lot of good energy around the studio, and that he’s pleased with having reached a certain point in development other game makers would be familiar with where things finally feel like they’re starting to fall into place. Near the end of the post, he also briefly mentions making progress on one of Divinity‘s antagonists and diving into “micro-details,” which Vincke also seemed to be very pleased about.

“I’m talking about being in that stage of development where there is a lot that is still rough or missing, but where you sense that a game is coming alive. Something was created out of nothing and you now get to experience what it feels like, knowing that things are still very moldable and that from here onwards, it can only improve. It’s a good moment in the life of any game…Days like this really are why I love doing what I do.”

screenshot: larian studios

Vincke recently found himself in a bit of hot water after revealing that Larian has been making use of generative AI during its early development of Divinity. The Larian CEO later reassured fans that the studio’s concept artists only use AI as an ideation tool, and that AI generated pieces are essentially placeholders that are later replaced by the artists. Still, many fans remain disappointed with the studio for its use of AI in any capacity.

It seems that Divinity‘s development has progressed far beyond the early concept phase after this most recent message from Vincke. However, exactly how far along the team is in Divinity‘s development cycle is still not entirely clear, and Vincke didn’t provide any sort of release window in his post; such a detail will likely come as part of a major trailer in the future. The game is still likely a number of years away from release, and Larian doesn’t seem ready to show off gameplay of Divinity anytime soon, either. Nevertheless, it’s surely exciting for fans to know how smoothly Divinity‘s development seems to be going at Larian.

Divinity is in development for PC.