Replay These Resident Evil Games Before Requiem

Although each Resident Evil game can be played standalone, there are a few entries in the franchise that will add a little extra emotional investment if they’re revisited before the first Resident Evil Requiem playthrough.

Resident Evil Requiem’s Release

Screenshot: Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem releases on February 27, 2026, which gives players more than enough time to revisit some of the earlier games in the franchise that have a direct link to the upcoming installment.

Videos by VICE

Requiem, like many Resident Evil games, has two different playable protagonists (that we know about so far). The game focuses on the long-awaited return of Leon Kennedy and introduces Grace Ashcroft to the series.

To prepare to play through Leon and Grace’s investigation of the original Raccoon City Incident, players could benefit from revisiting the game’s that most directly connect to Leon’s history and Grace’s family line.

Resident Evil HD RemaSter

Screenshot: Capcom

Although Leon is not a part of the original Resident Evil game, this title is still a crucial one to revisit.

The first game, which is contained to the Spencer Mansion, introduces the T-Virus, Umbrella, and lays the groundwork for the disaster that will take place in Raccoon City as the outbreak spreads and the surviving S.T.A.R.S. members attempt to spread the word about what happened and find a solution.

The best way to play this game on modern consoles is with the HD Remaster.

Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 (Remake)

Screenshot: Capcom

Resident Evil 2 is perhaps the most important game to revisit. Players who only have time to revisit one title should focus on this one. Resident Evil 2 both introduces Leon Kennedy and also offers the most insight into the Raccoon City Incident.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is the best way to play this installment in the franchise.

Although it’s not nearly as important to Leon’s story, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is also closely connected to the Raccoon City Incident and offers a much more detailed look at the tragic end of the events. The game takes place in the same timeframe as Resident Evil 2, but shifts the focus to a different part of Raccoon City, where Jill is working with a new ally, Carlos, in an attempt to find a vaccine, escape the city, and get revenge on Umbrella.

Resident Evil 3 (Remake) is the best way to experience this game on modern consoles.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Screenshot: Nintendo

Although we would give Resident Evil 2 the top priority due to its connection to Raccoon City, some fans may argue that Resident Evil 4 is the most important game to revisit before Requiem thanks to its singular focus on Leon. Although RE4 shifts focus away from Raccoon City and the T-Virus to a different threat, the game is largely responsible for Leon’s popularity in the fandom.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is the latest title to be fully remade in the franchise. The 2023 Remake is the best way to play this game on modern consoles.

Resident Evil 6

The inclusion of Resident Evil 6 on this list may be a controversial one. Players could opt to skip over this title, but it does offer some important context about the larger Resident Evil soap opera cast and some of those players could end up appearing in Requiem if rumors prove true.

What About Grace AshCroft?

Screenshot: Capcom

Unfortunately, Grace Ashcroft’s mother, Alyssa Ashcroft, was mostly developed in Resident Evil Outbreak, which is not a title that is easy to revisit on modern consoles. Rather than attempting to find a way to play through Outbreak and File #2, it would be wise for die-hard fans to just watch a story summary or playthrough on YouTube.

Alyssa is also mentioned in Resident Evil: Biohazard, but we would not include that title on the recommended replay list to get caught up for Requiem. It’s also worth noting that the Connections organization first introduces in Village could connect to Requiem, as well. That said, based on what we know so far, it doesn’t seem like replaying the Winters era games is necessary before entering Requiem.

That should give fans a solid idea of where to start if they want to catch up on Leon’s past adventures and the Raccoon City Incident history before they dive into RE9.

Resident Evil Requiem releases on February 27, 2026 for PC, PS5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series consoles.