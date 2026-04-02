Man Banned From Airline Over Blasting Farts at 35,000 Feet

There are tons of bad ideas you can have on a plane. Fighting over armrests. Bare feet on shared surfaces. Playing TikToks or FaceTiming on speaker. Add this one to the list: faking a series of increasingly aggressive farts at 35,000 feet and filming the reaction for content.

Colombian influencer Yeferson Cossio, who has more than 12.5 million Instagram followers, is now dealing with actual consequences after allegedly using a fart machine on an Avianca flight from Bogotá to Madrid. The device reportedly produced both sound and smell, which is a seriously unnecessary level of commitment to the bit. According to multiple reports, the goal was to capture the reactions of other passengers. Mission accomplished, just not in the way he probably hoped.

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Avianca didn’t find it funny. At all. In a statement shared by the Mirror, the airline said it “categorically rejects any behavior that jeopardizes the safety of its operations and compromises the onboard experience for customers and service personnel.” That phrase “compromises the onboard experience” is doing a lot of work here. It covers everything from mild annoyance to full sensory assault in a sealed metal tube over the Atlantic Ocean.

The Wild Story of the Man Banned From an Airline Over Blasting Farts Midflight

That’s the part that got him in trouble. The prank reportedly happened during a stretch of the flight where an emergency landing wasn’t really an option. Airlines take anything involving unknown smells seriously for obvious reasons. A fake fart might sound like middle school humor, but in a pressurized cabin with recirculated air, nobody knows that immediately. You’re not just being gross. You’re creating confusion in a place where confusion is the last thing anyone wants.

At least one passenger was reportedly “deeply offended,” which is fair. There’s something especially miserable about being trapped midair while someone next to you stages a fake gas attack for internet points.

Cossio hasn’t released the footage, which might be the smartest move in this entire situation. Avianca has already banned him from a return flight and is reportedly pursuing legal action, citing policies around behavior that affects safety, comfort, and order on board.

Also, this isn’t his first headline. He previously spent around $175,000 on leg-lengthening surgery, documenting the pain in detail and describing it as the most painful procedure imaginable. This poses a fair question about thresholds. At what point does the pursuit of content stop feeling worth it?

Airplanes are already a social experiment in patience. Nobody wants to be there longer than necessary, and everyone is negotiating personal space, noise, and basic tolerance. The bar for acceptable behavior isn’t that high. Still, here we are, debating whether fake farting qualifies as a legal issue.

Apparently, it can.