‘Fast and the Furious’ Star Vin Diesel Made a Track with Steve Aoki

Call it The Cake of the Furious? While promoting his new film, The Fate of the Furious, action-film star Vin Diesel revealed he made a track with superstar producer Steve Aoki.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Diesel brought up the project, oddly enough, when asked by the reporter about the last time he cried. He replied by FaceTiming Aoki, and together they recounted making the track in Las Vegas, and how playing it for Diesel’s girlfriend brought the actor to tears. In another interview with SiriusXM, Diesel recalled going straight from the airport to the studio at 1 AM: “I just started going,” he said, “and [Aoki’s] eyes were just popping out of his head.”

“What Vin brought to the table, I’ve never experienced before,” Aoki told the LA Times. “I think it’s going to blow people’s minds.”

Added Diesel, “I’m gonna get a Grammy before I get an Oscar!”

Aoki is no stranger to high-profile collaborations, having worked with major artists such as will.i.am (as Zuper Blahq), Rivers Cuomo, Kid Cudi, Travis Braker, Linkin Park, and most recently former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson. Though Diesel’s known first and foremost as an actor, he also has a musical side, often posting videos of himself singing covers of popular songs on social media and even getting in the booth with Kygo and Selena Gomez.

Listen to Diesel talk about his collaboration with Aoki below.