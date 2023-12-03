Weekly Horoscope: December 4 – 10

Love planet Venus enters purifying Scorpio on Monday, December 4, at 1:50 PM: We’re making peace with our limits and end goals as Venus harmonizes with Saturn on Tuesday, December 5, at 5:51 PM. Look out for synchronicity and mysticism as Neptune, the planet of spirituality and illusions, ends its retrograde on Wednesday, December 6, at 8:22 AM.

On Thursday, December 7, Mercury harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter at 11:09 PM. We’re gaining a well-rounded understanding of the reality of the situation. Love planet Venus faces off with optimistic Jupiter on Saturday, December 9, at 10:34 PM, calling for a celebration.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

As your planetary ruler, Mars, moves through your chart’s house of higher learning and distant travel, your ambitions and intentions are reaching far beyond your usual domain. You may be branching out into different genres, languages, or academic subjects. You’re thinking about how to structure your career and public-facing life as Mercury spends an extended time in your chart’s house of reputation. You’re finding a way to make your dreams a reality as messenger Mercury harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, connecting you to opportunities for financial and vocational growth.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your planetary ruler, Venus, enters your chart’s house of partnerships, bringing harmony to your interpersonal life. You may be the one initiating changes in your relationships! Venus harmonizes with serious Saturn, which can find you feeling more responsible and mature, and sensitive about your future and responsibilities. Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with Jupiter, giving you a well-informed, worldly, and educated perspective. Good vibes and feelings about your connections to others flow as Venus faces off with Jupiter across your chart’s axis of relationships.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Relationships are a focus during Sagittarius season as the sun illuminates your chart’s house of partnerships. You’re well aware of your responsibilities to your partners as love planet Venus harmonizes with serious Saturn, playing up the practical and necessary aspect of relationships. Neptune, the planet of illusions and idealism, ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of career and public reputation, which can find you feeling differently about trends or collective beliefs that you’ve been absorbed into. You might feel like luck is on your side as your planetary ruler, Mercury, harmonizes with lucky Jupiter—give credit and thanks where it’s due!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You’re focusing on your health and work as Sagittarius season illuminates your chart’s lifestyle sector, showing you what targets to hit each day. There’s drive and strength to power through your chores and take on what each day brings. You can feel especially lucky to know who you know as messenger Mercury harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, bringing a sense of optimism and hope to your relationships. It can be easier to understand each other, share common ground, and find a vision for the future that everyone feels good about. Share your success!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

As the sun moves through fellow fire sign Sagittarius, you’re focusing on the funner things in life. Your relationships with your family and home are highlighted over the coming weeks as love planet Venus transits your chart’s domestic sector. This connects you with your feelings about your past and roots. You’re working through some knots in your relationships as Venus harmonizes with Saturn. There’s a sense of optimism or hope as Mercury, the planet of communication, connects with Jupiter, which makes it seem possible to work through and overcome anything! Celebrate your success and accomplishments as Venus faces off with Jupiter.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Sagittarius season finds you focused on your home and family life as the sun moves through your chart’s domestic sector. You’re able to accept other people’s limits and the harsh realities of your relationships as Venus harmonizes with serious Saturn, bringing feelings of closure. Neptune, the planet of illusions, ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of relationships, bringing your attention to misconceptions in your interpersonal dynamics that need to be reevaluated. Conversations flow easily and you can see the bigger picture as your planetary ruler, Mercury, connects with lucky Jupiter, giving you a well-rounded outlook on your social and romantic lives.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your planetary ruler, Venus, enters your chart’s house of personal resources, connecting you to what you have and what you want over the coming weeks. Matters of financial security are resolving with responsibilities and commitments in mind as Venus harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of maturity. You might find yourself moving forward out of necessity or survival. Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with Jupiter, putting your mind at peace with the way that things are ending or settling. Some financial optimism arrives as Venus faces off with Jupiter, bringing luxurious, indulgent, and sensual vibes!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Love planet Venus enters your sign, putting you in touch with your personal values and desires. Getting clear on what you want can shape your relationships. Venus harmonizes with serious Saturn, connecting you to your responsibilities in your love and social life. Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with Jupiter, helping you gain a clearer understanding of other people’s worldviews. Conversations are open and easier to access. You can feel positive and hopeful about your relations as Venus faces off with Jupiter over your chart’s axis of relationships. Getting to know someone can be a great pleasure, and teach you about yourself, too.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Neptune, the planet of illusions, ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of home and family, creating a dreamy vibe in your domestic life and bringing up deep memories or a sense of nostalgia for past versions of yourself. You might be intrigued by the concept of past lives, or doing some introspection about old versions of yourself and the different phases you’ve gone through. Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, giving you insight into the metrics of your work and health—putting a price tag or time limit on different daily tasks. You’re finding satisfaction in your work or lifestyle as Venus faces off with Jupiter.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Saturn, connecting you to your long-term goals and your mindset about the future. Serious conversations about your relationship goals are moving forward. You can push through difficult truths with honesty and dignity. Mercury, the planet of communication, in your sign has you making up your mind, slowly but deliberately. Conversations move forward with a sense of hope and optimism as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter. You can communicate what you believe in and what makes you happiest with a sense of purpose and clarity, expressing yourself creatively and openly!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, connecting you with your relationship to your legacy. You’re more in tune with how you’re coming across in the public eye. Venus harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Saturn, bringing you closer to your career and financial goals. You’re able to maintain your integrity and consistency, and comfortable with your responsibilities! Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter, bringing a comforting sense of privacy and discretion. You’re still happy to share your success with the world as Venus faces off with Jupiter.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Love planet Venus harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of boundaries and rules, which can help you feel better about your responsibilities. Neptune ends its retrograde in your sign, finding you more sensitive about your sense of spirituality and mysticism. Mercury, the planet of communication, connects with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, inspiring you to have open discussions about your vision and dreams for the future. Share your ideas and beliefs as Venus faces off with Jupiter, bringing you a sense of humor and the ability to weave your story into to a larger narrative.