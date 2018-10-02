Weekly Horoscope: October 1 – 7

Welcome to October! On Tuesday, communication planet Mercury squares off with conspiratorial Pluto, which has just stationed direct, inspiring us to dig deep and uncover secrets.

Last week, there was a full moon in Aries and the sun entered cardinal, Venus-ruled sign Libra, inspiring us to take action and take control of what’s happening in our lives. Venus, the planet of love, beauty, money, and values, begins its retrograde through passionate Scorpio on Friday, October 5 at 3:05 PM—a 40-day long transit! During a Venus retrograde, things never turn out the way we imagined them; for example, intending to dye your hair one color but ending up with a totally different one. Avoid making irreversible changes in your appearance and making major purchases during Venus retrograde, or you might get ripped off. Alternately, you can get really good prices on things because values are skewed! Use your better judgement.

Last Sunday, Pluto, the planet of taboo, ended its retrograde, revealing secrets; Pluto’s influence is felt for five days before and after it changes directions, influencing the energy of this week. Pluto is the planet of secrets and addiction, and it informs underlying societal currents that influence our behaviors. This week, we are still adjusting as Pluto returns to normal speed and stations direct.

All times EST.

Keep an open mind and look for the best in people on Monday, as communication planet Mercury in Libra squares off with power planet Pluto at 8:01 PM. These two planets ignite a spark for self-discovery and psychological breakthroughs, as Mercury reveals family secrets and inherited behaviors stirred up by Pluto ending its retrograde. Your planetary ruler, love and money planet Venus, stations retrograde in the personal finance and self-esteem sector of your chart on Friday, where it will be for the rest of the month. Avoid overspending as you reflect on what is the true value of your dollar—and your time.

As Pluto, the planet of taboo, ends its retrograde in your house of communication and learning, your need for excessive discretion peaks. Pluto is the planet of power, and having this planet in your house of communication gives your words strength. On Friday afternoon, Venus, the planet of love and values, begins its 40-day retrograde period in your sign, where it will stay for the rest of this month. During this Venus retrograde, you will be refining your image, simplifying and reviewing whatever Venus has attracted during its recent Scorpio transit—but avoid making major changes to your appearance.

Power planet Pluto has stationed direct in your house of resources, material possessions, and self-worth—and whenever Pluto is involved, societally influenced behavioral loops and patterns are, too. It is an instinctual, controlling, and obsessive planet that’s inspiring you to be money hungry and possessive of your belongings. On Tuesday, communication planet Mercury squares off with Pluto, triggering a conflict between your community and your finances. Love and money planet Venus stations retrograde in a quiet, alienated sector of your chart beginning Friday, making it hard to connect to your desires for the rest of the month as you reflect and recharge.





Your intensity just turned back up, as power planet Pluto ended its retrograde in Capricorn at the end of last week, making you more intimidating and domineering than usual. Pluto is the planet of secrets, and it doesn’t accept anything at face value, making you a little paranoid. On Tuesday, communication planet Mercury squares off with Pluto, helping you tap into the undercurrents affecting your career. Venus, the planet of money and love, begins its 40-day retrograde on Friday in the community and social network sector of your chart, encouraging you to reflect on your political values, who you choose to go to parties with, and what type of crowd you want to be around.

Pluto, the planet of secrets and taboo, has ended its retrograde in a dark, isolated sector of your chart, heightening your intuition and putting you in tune with the undercurrents of society. You’re on the verge of a major life transformation, as transformative planet Pluto is on your personal horizon. On Tuesday, communication planet Mercury squares off with Pluto, uncovering a spiritual idea that affects your behavioral patterns. Love and money planet Venus stations retrograde in your house of career and public reputation on Friday, giving you space to reconsider how you want people to remember you.





Your rebellious side is invoked this week as Pluto, the planet of conspiracy, stations direct in your house of community and social networks. You’re not interested in shallow parties right now—you want to do something powerful with your community that creates social or political change. On Tuesday, communication planet Mercury squares off with Pluto, stirring up an intense political conversation. Venus, the planet of love and values, begins its retrograde through your house of higher education, distant travel, and philosophy on Friday, encouraging you to refine your ideas and simplify major plans to make them easier to accomplish.

Your strong will towards accomplishing your goals is only intensified this week as Pluto, the planet of obsession, has ended its retrograde in your house of career and personal legacy. Pluto is the planet of transformation, so a career change during its transit through Capricorn is possible. On Tuesday, communication planet Mercury squares off with Pluto, inspiring a conversation that will make you more powerful and famous. Venus, the planet of love and values, begins its retrograde through your house of shared resources on Friday—if someone is indebted to you, you’ll soon be repaid! From Friday until Halloween, things you forgot you had can make their way back into your life via other people, like someone returning a dress they borrowed!

Pluto, the planet of taboo and conspiracy, has ended its retrograde in your house of religion and higher belief, inspiring your deeper understandings of how the world works. Pluto is also the planet of obsession, power, and control, so you could be prone to trying to convince people that your beliefs override theirs. On Tuesday, communication planet Mercury squares off with Pluto, creating conflict in your daily routine. Your planetary ruler, amorous Venus, beings its retrograde on Friday in your house of partnerships. This month will be a period of refining and clarifying what you expect from your relationships.

Since 2008 and until 2023, Pluto, the planet of transformation, is in an incredibly transformative sector of your chart, attracting you to darker and taboo things. Pluto is tuned into subconscious undercurrents, and with the planet in your house of shared resources, your ability to pick other people’s brains and offer them help is strong. Pluto ended its retrograde last week, so there is a change of pace in your life in terms of intimacy now. On Tuesday, your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, squares off with Pluto, inspiring an intense romantic connection. Love and money planet Venus begins its retrograde in your house of routine and health on Friday, helping you learn new ways to take care of yourself.

Pluto, the planet of taboo, secrets, and obsession, has been in your partnerships sector since 2008, and will remain there until 2023. Last weekend, Pluto ended its retrograde, so its energy is changing and the effects can be felt well into this week. On Tuesday, communication planet Mercury squares off with Pluto, creating conversations that expose secrets, or putting you in a situation where you are easily manipulated. On Friday, love and money planet Venus begins its retrograde though your house of romance and creativity, bringing old Tinder dates and hookups back into your world as you reconsider what creative projects you’re truly passionate about.

Since 2008, Pluto, the planet of obsessions, has been in work-obsessed Capricorn, and in your house of work, daily routines, and physical health. Pluto will be here until 2023; last weekend, it ended its retrograde, so we’re feeling its energy shift as it becomes less reflective and more active. On Tuesday, communication planet Mercury squares off with Pluto, stirring up deep conversations and revealing secrets—look out for manipulative people. Love and money planet Venus begins its retrograde on Friday through the domestic sector of your chart, asking you to redefine your comfort zone.

Virgo

Pluto, lord of the underworld and planet of taboos, ended its retrograde last weekend, but being a slow-moving outer planet, the effects of its direction change can be felt into this week as well. Pluto has been in your house of creativity and dating since 2008, and will remain there until 2023, inspiring intensity in your romantic relationships and empowering your creative pursuits. On Tuesday, your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, squares off with Pluto, revealing something behind the scenes that affects your self-worth and/or bank account. Love and money planet Venus begins its retrograde on Friday through your house of communication, helping you refine your daily contacts and save your breath.

