Weekly Horoscope: September 4 – 10

On Monday, September 4, Mercury retrograde harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of higher understanding, at 6:28 AM, helping knowledge to really sink in. This is a positive aspect for education. Past lessons are remembered with greater perspective. Also on Monday, Jupiter begins its retrograde in Taurus at 10:10 AM, emphasizing themes of natural knowledge, holistic nourishment, and hope for the future!

A new cycle of communication and intellect begins as the sun and Mercury meet on Wednesday, September 6, at 7:09 AM. In Mercury’s home sign, Virgo, this cycle is mentally apt. Change your batteries—externally and internally! This is like a Promethean spark, so write down your bright ideas.

Confidence, optimism, and a positive mental attitude give us all the faith we need in order to persevere as the sun harmonizes with Jupiter on Friday, September 8, at 7:12 AM. The path of least resistance feels rewarding and fruitful.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

As the hero of the zodiac, Aries is a sign that is happy to save the day and help others out. With your planetary ruler Mars in your chart’s house of relationships, this heroic aspect can be emphasized as you feel compelled to put your coat on a puddle and let someone walk over it. Or maybe you’re more sensitive over this coming period, since you’re more deeply in tune with other people. The planet of generosity, Jupiter, begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of personal resources, which might find you needing to take your muddy coat to the cleaners. Self-esteem can take on a more internal, spiritual quality now.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your planetary ruler Venus just ended its retrograde after a 40-day period of deep rest and reflection for you. It might have been humbling, too, bringing you down to earth to examine themes of authenticity and even mortality. There’s no rush to move forward, but now you’re finding where is most comfortable for you to live. Your charm is turned up to full volume as Mercury and the sun harmonize with Jupiter, giving you faith in yourself. The planet of philosophy, Jupiter, begins its retrograde in your sign, which can find you reflecting on your identity and role in relationships in a way that is political or spiritual.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You might want to get away from it all to reflect as Mercury retrograde moves through the most private sector of your chart. Virgo season is a very mentally active time, but remember that sleep is key for sanity! That being said, a journal next to the bed can be a good outlet. Insights can come through dreams, therapy, or some intentional time spent alone as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of philosophy. Jupiter retrograde can bing uplifting faith from unexpected places to help you out. There’s a hard reset happening in your life as the sun and Mercury meet, beginning a new cycle. How would you like to reinvent yourself?

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Virgo season is a busy time for you, Cancer, filled with little dates, errands, and phone calls. You might be interested in reading more about something you’ve always wanted to learn about, or developing a skill, either self taught or through a class. Take a look at a local bulletin board and see how you can get involved in your neighborhood as the sun meets Mercury. You just might make new friends and accomplices who end up playing a key role in your life! As Jupiter retrograde begins, take a look back on your accomplishments as well as dreams deferred.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might be feeling more affirmed in your feelings as Venus retrograde has just ended in your sign, giving you more certainty about what’s in your heart, and how you can express it through fashion or relationships! Virgo season is a time when you focus on the things that support you most—whether that’s your paychecks or your self esteem. Money plays a role now, but confidence is priceless. You can fake it ’til you make it as Mercury and the sun harmonize with Jupiter, giving you the ability to sell a larger-than-life version of yourself. Play it up! Jupiter retrograde can find you looking for deeper meaning in your career and life’s work.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Mercury is still retrograde in your sign, asking you to take things more slowly. This is a time when you’re reconsidering things that you’ve said, or what you’d like to say. Past relationships—and the role that you played in them—are up for review. It’s appropriate to repeat yourself around this time. Not everyone will remember things that are important to you, so they might need to be said again! What you have to say will be received well as Mercury and the sun harmonize with Jupiter, the planet of optimism. This helps break you out of any shyness or hesitation. You’re seeing yourself in a new light as the sun meets with Mercury—a fine time for reinvention.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

It’s time to come off of the bench and onto the playing field as your planetary ruler, Venus, just ended its retrograde. That was a time of reflection and retrospection, but now it’s time to party! What your invite list looks like, and what you want to achieve with your celebration, is looking a little different than it did earlier this season. What you want from your social interactions has changed, because how you see yourself in the social landscape has been renewed. Mars is currently in your sign, Libra, giving you the drive to stand up for yourself. Virgo season can be a perfect time for you to be alone before the birthday chaos begins.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your planetary ruler, Mars, is in your chart’s house of secrets and seclusion, which can find you taking time away in order to gain a more intelligent perspective on how to achieve your goals. Maybe there are some things that have to be done through a proxy in order to protect your peace. Conversations move forward as Mercury and the sun harmonize with Jupiter, giving you hope in your relationships and future. Jupiter retrograde begins, which can find you reflecting on what constitutes a nurturing and peaceful relationship. There’s a lot to be grateful for, especially when it comes to the people who support you!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Good vibes are flowing! Even though Mercury retrograde can mean delays, or things not looking how you expect, things are moving forward as they should—thanks to your consistency and dedication! Showing up every day pays off, and deserves some recognition. As Mercury and the sun harmonize with your planetary ruler Jupiter, you can see the fruits of your labor. Give yourself a pat on the back. As Jupiter retrograde begins, you’re starting to think of ways that you can relax, heal, and get some rest in a way that helps you keep a smile on your face, and keep up the good work.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re wondering about places beyond your immediate surroundings as Virgo season activates your chart’s house of travel, spirituality, and higher education. It’s a time when you want to go above and beyond, in one way or another. The eminent changing of the seasons just reminds Capricorn of everyone they need to reach out to, and how they can branch out in a way that is meaningful and rewarding. The sun meets Mercury in your chart’s house of communication, finding you ready to share an important message; this can be an announcement, or publication, of your mission statement. If you’re not feeling outspoken, this could also be a new worldview coming into the picture.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

This is a transformative time of year for you, Aquarius, as the sun moves through your chart’s house of rebirth. Transformation isn’t always the most appealing experience, especially for the fixed air sign of the zodiac who likes things to make sense! Sometimes chaos is just part of the process. Not everything can fit into the equation at the same time. You can have faith that whatever is shifting and changing is for the better, as Mercury and the sun harmonize with Jupiter, connecting you to the bigger picture. If you can lean into a sense of hope or faith in the greater scheme of things, then you can let go of anything and come out on top.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Virgo season shines a light on your partnerships, sure, but it’s also a time of endings as the sun re-emerges, reinvigorated and reinvented. Who knows your history the best and how can you see yourself through their eyes? Conversations about the past can show you who you are, and what matters the most to you. Fine details might get lost. Mercury and the sun harmonize with your planetary ruler Jupiter, reminding you of the role you play in other people’s lives. Mercury meets the sun, giving your relationships a reality check, and helping you define interpersonal matters more clearly. Jupiter retrograde can find you reflecting on how you express your ideas.