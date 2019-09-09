Weekly Horoscope: September 9 – 15

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

September is such a busy month, and it reaches a crescendo this week with the full moon. Thankfully, Virgo season takes its foot off our necks as two planets, Mercury and Venus, leave Virgo and enter Libra.



Real progress is made as action planet Mars connects with Saturn, the planet of time, on Monday, September 9. There is a fastidious effort to push through roadblocks and address tasks in a way that is sustainable. Slow and steady wins the race. The sun faces off with Neptune, the planet of deception, on Tuesday, September 10—it’s a spiritual vibe. This is because nothing feels very clear, so we’re projecting our own stories into the ether. Since Neptune is involved, manipulation can take place, so stay skeptical.

Impulsive Mars clashes with Jupiter, the planet of abundance, on Thursday, September 12, inspiring us to jump to conclusions, and maybe spread ourselves too thin. This leads up to Mars facing off with deceptive Neptune on Saturday, September 14. Hold yourself back from making the jump right now, and continue doing the prep work instead—things are not totally clear!

If you can sublimate these impulses into something artistic or creative, do that—or, just have a conversation instead of jumping the gun. On Friday, September 13, messenger Mercury meets sweet Venus, making it a perfect time to express affections. Also on Friday, the sun connects with Pluto, the planet of secrets, revealing conspiracies and the dark underbelly of power.

There’s a full moon in Pisces on Saturday, September 14 at 12:33 AM. This moon also gently harmonizes with Pluto, so whatever conversations you have toward the end of the week can be revelatory and revealing!

There is a change of pace as both Mercury, the planet of communication, and Venus, the planet of love and money, enter diplomatic Libra. Spend some time early in the week getting your most important corresponding and compartmentalizing done while Mercury is still in Virgo. Once it enters Libra, we save precision for social politics. Venus, the planet of beauty and justice is at home in Libra, the sign of relationships and commerce.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re wrapping up on some big personal projects, Virgo. Your planetary ruler, fastidious Mercury, the planet of communication, spends its final moments in your sign before moving over on Saturday. Figure out the most sustainable and productive use of your energy. As action planet Mars harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, this can look like literally doing what you love—apply yourself in the ways that feel good. And don’t let other people tell you what makes you feel good. Neptune’s influence can put some pressure on you to be a martyr. The full moon in Pisces on Saturday is a revelatory time for you to figure out what kinds of relationships are healthy for you, and which ones feel like an invasion of personal space.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Finally all of the work you’ve been doing behind the scenes—dedicating yourself to your health and volunteering to help others—comes to fruition during Saturday’s Pisces full moon. Here you can see your progress: what’s improved and what areas of your health require more work and focus. If the lunar cycle were an art school, the full moon would be your critique, when you take a step back and learn what you can do better next time. This is especially true during critical Virgo season, but you know better than any other sign that sometimes it’s not up to you. That’s not to say you should be a pushover. Your planetary ruler Venus moves into your sign, Libra, on Saturday, putting you in your beautiful and self-indulgent element.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Whatever new connections were made during the Virgo new moon are answered, bearing some fruit during Saturday’s full moon in Pisces. There is pleasure in your friendships, and maybe even some cute dates, too. It’s a great week to enjoy social connections. Your planetary ruler Mars harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of time, and later faces off with deceptive Neptune. If you’re in charge, you can find ways to divide your work among a network or community, or maybe crowdsource for assistance. There is a way to achieve max productivity, but not everyone wants to do your bidding. Neptune’s involvement can encourage you to breach boundaries. Ask if it’s OK to ask for something before you ask for it. Someone out there can help.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re punching up, Sagittarius! Action planet Mars clashes with your planetary ruler Jupiter, the planet of growth, and there is something impulsive and over-the-top happening here—a quick and fastidious leap toward something that can make you look good. The planet of deception, shapeshifting Neptune, is involved, inspiring some mastermind PR stunts. Be honest with yourself about the person you want to be remembered as—consider how it is authentic to your beliefs and your roots. This is a productive thing to contemplate during Saturday’s Pisces full moon, which illuminates a very private and personal sector of your chart, encouraging you to get in touch with your ancestors and home life in general.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You are a sign that knows how to get other people to do everything for you, Capricorn, a natural boss. Action planet Mars harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn (your planetary ruler), clashes with expansive Jupiter, and faces off with deceptive Neptune—phew! Your worldview and beliefs are influencing how you’re making progress, and also how you hold yourself back. Sometimes less is more, and it’s good that you’re so grounded, but Neptune’s involvement signals some sort of misinformation and sense of misguidedness. Don’t believe everything that you read. There are things lurking in the shadows that aren’t completely revealed just yet, and you can get a sense of their shape even if you don’t know their name. The full moon illuminates your own bias.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You’re hitting a productive streak as action planet Mars harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, your planetary ruler. You can make strides in things that aren’t the easiest to address—such strength! Financial insecurity is on the docket as the sun faces off with confusing Neptune, so be honest with yourself about your budget. Your own qualms about money is no reason to pick pointless fights online. Action planet Mars clashes with Jupiter and you can be feeling feisty and frankly too big for your birches. This weekend’s full moon illuminates a financial sector of your chart and you can pay off some debts, but you might not really feel like it. Listen to your gut when it comes to big purchases.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Turn your dreams into a reality, if you can do it without getting distracted, Pisces! You need a few people to make it happen—some doers, thinkers, and cheerleaders, too. Action planet Mars connects with taskmaster Saturn and there is an air of perseverance and strength, but Mars and the sun face off with dreamy Neptune, and people may see and act on things that aren’t really there. Since Neptune is in your sign, you may be reflecting on what other people value and want, and in turn shape yourself to fit into their box. This weekend’s full moon can help you release other people’s stories and journeys from your own ether. Bring it all back to you.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re a sign that stereotypically does everything quickly and impulsively, but you need to slow down, Aries. Your planetary ruler Mars faces off with deceptive Neptune this week, so avoid acting out things that are simply projections of your own imagination! Mars also harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of time that’s also associated with fear and stress. You may be pushing yourself out of something that was founded on impossibly high standards. Mars also clashes with Jupiter, the planet of expansion, giving you a lot of energy to make things happen, but be careful not to rub people the wrong way—Jupiter has a tendency to over-exaggerate and things can quickly get out of hand. Again, pace yourself. Spend some time alone in meditation during this weekend’s full moon in Pisces.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your planetary ruler Venus moves into fellow Venus-ruled sign Libra this weekend, bringing pleasure and harmony to your daily routine. Your approach to your physical health and relationships with the people you work with can be more appealing to you now. You’re working out what makes you happy and what can be trimmed, and you put this into action as Mars harmonizes with Saturn. You have really high standards, Taurus, and we love it! Get lost in some art and movies while your friends are feeling very sensitive—the sun faces off with Neptune and people are really taking things personally. Messenger Mercury meets your planetary ruler Venus, and things are romantic and creative. Go deep into what brings you pleasure, so that you can share it with others this weekend.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You have a lot of strength and dedication to transforming your personal life as Mars harmonizes with Saturn, encouraging you to face tough changes responsibly and head-on. It’s hard to know which way to go when it comes to how you want to be known, and things aren’t so clear as the sun faces off with Neptune, the planet of deception. Just ride. You can feel agitated and compelled toward someone else’s path as Mars clashes with Jupiter, but keep your cool—arguments may get out of hand. Mercury meets Venus, bringing sweetness to your doorstep. The full moon lights up your house of career, but its gentle connection with shady Pluto points to potentially secretive or manipulative people! Protect yourself.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

There’s a lot going on, but at least you have some responsible people in your life that can help you hold it down. Mars connects with taskmaster Saturn, helping you collaborate with others to get your shit done. Foggy Neptune is stirring the pot now, making it harder to see what direction you’re heading, and what you believe. It’s a lost vibe. Picking fights with others won’t help—Mars clashes with philosophical Jupiter and a debate can get out of hand. Use this active energy to get organized and attack your to-do list instead. Talking and getting to know your acquaintances better is more fun and pleasurable as Mercury meets Venus. This weekend the emotional full moon, in combination with Venus and Mercury entering Libra, pulls you back into your shell.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re getting so much done—and money is your motivation! Mars connects with taskmaster Saturn, encouraging you to work and spend responsibly. You have authority over the work that you do. You might feel some FOMO with all of these planets lining up with Neptune, the planet of confusion. Other people seem to have it all, but it’s an illusion. Don’t feel compelled to keep up with the Kardashians or buy things just because other people have them, Leo. Mars clashes with Jupiter, and you can do some impulse spending on things that bring you pleasure, but the assumption that others will be impressed is not any reason to go into debt. This weekend’s full moon provides an opportunity for transformative release. Let go of whatever materialistic bologna is fogging up your brain.

