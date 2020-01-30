What’s Actually on the Dark Web

The Dark Web is full of drugs, murderers, terrorists, cannibals, and child pornography. At least, that’s what lawmakers want you to think. The myth of the dark web has been built up to the point where it’s difficult to distinguish fact from fiction.

The reality is, many people use the Dark Web for all of the same reasons they use the regular internet: banking, (legal) porn, to buy drugs, send emails, etc.

On this week’s CYBER, we’ve invited VP of Research at Terbium Labs and Dark Web expert Emily Wilson to talk us through what the Dark Web actually is, a few of its most infamous websites, and how it really is a part of more people’s everyday lives than you think.