WWE Formally Announces AAA Acquisition, Issue Statement

During WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, WWE announced its acquisition of AAA. Founded in the early 1990s, the promotion was based in Mexico. It’s not the first time a wrestling promotion has collaborated with an international company. However, unlike AEW’s relationship with CMLL, this leaves a more permanent effect on the wrestling landscape.

WWE Purchases AAA

The announcement came during the Countdown to WrestleMania pre-show, where Michael Cole sat down with WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The former owners of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (aka AAA) joined them. Additionally, some of the company’s biggest luchadores — including some with AAA ties for better or worse — were on hand. Rey Fenix, Stephanie Vaquer, Andrade, Penta, Dragon Lee, Rey Mysterio, and AAA’s El Hijo Del Vikingo bore witness to the moment.

AAA has a rich cultural heritage with some of the most passionate fans in the world and it’s an honor to work with the Peña family to embark on this journey,” said Levesque in a press release on Monday. “By bringing together WWE’s global capabilities and AAA’s amazing tradition, we look forward to an exciting future filled with new opportunities.”

“We look forward to partnering with WWE and TKO on this venture to secure the future of AAA for fans and to help take this business to the next level,” said Fillip Co-Founder and Co-CEO Hugo López-Velarde.

Added AAA General Manager Dorian Roldán Peña, “AAA has been a family-operated promotion for over three decades and our trust could not be better placed than with one of the biggest sports entertainment businesses in the world.”

In addition, NXT and AAA will host a joint event on June 7th in Los Angeles, Worlds Collide. All Elite Wrestling’s Grand Slam: Mexico takes place weeks later on June 18th at the Historic Arena Mexico.