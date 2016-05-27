Your Long Weekend Needs These Margaritas

It’s the freakin’ weekend baby! And not just any weekend. Thanks to a little thing called Memorial Day, you’ve got a whole three days’ worth of optional bra-wearing and sleeping past 12 PM.

May we suggest that you use this spring bank holiday to work on your booze game? Premixed cans of gin and tonic simply won’t do when you have an extra 24 hours of alcohol-mixing time to play with.

No. This is an occasion for margaritas.

Because nothing says sunny, booze-filled downtime like hard Mexican spirits and fresh lime. You could go fancy with the cucumber-garnished margarita from LA’s Guelaguetza bar, which uses smoky mezcal in place of tequila, or keep it classic with a 30-year-old recipe from tequila don Julio Bermejo. He recommends agave syrup for a gold standard cocktail.

Or make both. That may sound excessive, but so what? We’re drunk.