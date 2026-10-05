There’s Bacon-Flavored Weed for Your Pets Now

At some point, human wellness culture was obviously going to come for our pets.

We already have probiotic dog food, orthopedic beds, calming chews, supplements, and subscription meal plans. So maybe I shouldn’t have been surprised when I discovered bacon-flavored weed for pets.

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OK, it’s not weed weed.

River Botanicals’ Canna River line makes CBD and CBG products for pets, including treats and tinctures that are broad-spectrum and THC-free. Your dog is not supposed to get stoned. But bacon-flavored cannabinoids? Those are apparently fair game.

Pet dog taking cbd hemp oil – Canine licking cannabis dropper for anxiety treatment

These CBD Treats Actually Have Bacon in Them

Canna River’s CBD Pet Treats come in a bacon flavor, and it isn’t just artificially pretending to be bacon. Bacon is literally on the ingredient list, along with oats, coconut oil, maple syrup, and hemp extract.

Each treat has 15mg CBD + 15mg CBG, and a 30-count bottle costs $30.

CBD is obviously the cannabinoid most people know. CBG is another non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis, and it’s often paired with CBD in products for humans. Now the dogs get the combo, too. There’s far less research on CBG in dogs than CBD, though a 2022 study has looked at how dogs absorb and tolerate it rather than if it actually treats specific conditions.

Canna River recommends different serving sizes depending on the pet’s weight, beginning with half a treat for smaller animals. The company also says to start low and consult a veterinarian before use.

There’s Also a Bacon-Flavored Tincture

If treats aren’t the move, Canna River also makes CBD + CBG pet tinctures. And yes, bacon is one of the flavors.

The 30mL tincture contains 1,000mg CBD + 500mg CBG and starts at $25. There’s also a larger version with double the cannabinoids, 2,000mg CBD + 1,000mg CBG for $50.

The tincture can be added to food or given directly by mouth, and the marked dropper makes it easier to adjust the amount based on your pet’s size.

The bacon-flavored CBD sounded weird until I remembered who the target customer actually is.

Please Don’t Give Your Dog Your Edibles

This is where the difference between CBD and THC matters.

Canna River’s pet products are marketed as non-THC, and that’s important because THC can be toxic to dogs and cats. So no, your leftover gummy is not interchangeable with a CBD product made for pets.

Researchers have looked at CBD in dogs for things like osteoarthritis, pain, seizures, and some results have been promising. But the research is still developing, particularly when it comes to long-term use and ideal dosing.

The FDA also hasn’t approved cannabis-derived products for use in animals. Basically: talk to your vet before suddenly turning your dog into a cannabinoid wellness guy.

Weed Wellness Has Gone to the Dogs

CBD has made its way into just about every corner of human wellness, so pet products were inevitable. Canna River just happens to have taken the extremely dog-friendly route of making theirs taste like bacon.

The treats give pets a pre-measured dose of CBD and CBG, while the tincture makes it easier to adjust the amount. Both are THC-free, and the company makes third-party lab reports available by batch.

But really, I’m still stuck on the sentence that got me here:

There’s bacon-flavored weed for your dog now…

…sort of.