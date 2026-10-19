This Might Be the Weirdest Mac Accessory Ever, and Only 100 People Will Get One

Can a laptop stink? It’s a question that’s been rolling around the VICE offices for a week now, and we fall into two camps. There are those who wonder uneasily if it’s possible; most of this relates to the number of cat paws that trample over our laptops during work Zooms. The other camp says no, absolutely not. Nonetheless, this is 2026, and not everything has to make sense in this M. C. Escher century of ours.

CleanMyMac Mist will be limited to 100 bottles, and the only wait to get one is to enter a giveaway (now through October 23). Even if you don’t win, you get 20% off a year of CleanMyMac software subscription just for entering.

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credit: macpaw

spray, sniff, surf

CleanMyMac Mist is an exclusive blend of which the “heart” of the scent, as CleanMyMac puts it, is frosted juniper, red berries, and pine. Lighter notes of camphor, citrus, and ozone are the first the nose will scent, and all of it is laid over a base of eucalyptus, fir needle, cedar leaf, and green apple. And you thought cork-sniffing wine enthusiasts were intense.

If you were wondering which camp I fell into when it comes to stinky MacBook, I (the resident tech journalist) say there’s no way a mass of aluminum, glass, and minimal plastic holds onto stank particles enough to give off an odor. This Mist perfume is just purely there just to impart a scent onto your laptop, although given how relatively nonporous (I said relatively, folks) a laptop’s aluminum, glass, and plastic are, who knows for how long the scent will stay on the laptop before dissipating. Neither does the company make any claims that the Mist disinfects a laptop.

credit: macpaw

Your laptop probably doesn’t stink, but chances are strong that it’s been a while since you cleaned up all of the loose, sloppy files and file fragments that litter your Mac’s internal drive, taking up valuable storage space and slowing it down. CleanMyMac Mist comes with a full subscription to the CleanMyMac software, which finds and removes files no longer needed or functional and deletes them safely from your Mac. Long after the scent of success wears off you’ll still have a tidy, faster, less bogged-down Mac to enjoy.

There are only 100 bottles, you can’t outright buy one, and it doesn’t look like CleanMyMac is adding this to their permanent product catalog, so get it now or forever surrender to the unknown mystery of what could’ve been. Having been in business for 18 years, this is the company’s first physical product. Consider it more of a fun thing than an entry into a new product category.