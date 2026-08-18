Capitalism Got So Embarrassed About a Vans x Fugazi Shoe Collab That They Were Given Away for $5

Back in June, Vans announced a collab with a brand (note the “r”) called Fugazi—the streetwear label, not the legendary D.C. hardcore band that’s famously never sold a piece of merch in its nearly 40-year history.

In the now-deleted Instagram announcement clip, Vans exec Steve Van Doren reportedly held up a trademark certificate next to a shoe and joked, “This is a Vans shoe; this is Fugazi. Get the picture?”

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Apparently, nobody got the picture.

Fans assumed the actual band had finally caved, Dischord Records jumped into the comments to clarify “we have nothing to do with this,” and Vans issued a formal apology within days. The planned nine-shoe collection (eight Authentics plus a logo-print Slip-On) got shelved before it ever hit shelves, aside from a one-off giveaway outside Vans’ Paris store in late June.

This week, however, Fugazi (the brand) decided to offload its stockpiled shoes anyway, with pairs going for $5 cash, no change given, at pop-ups outside its LA and NYC stores this past weekend… a cheeky nod to the band’s own famously capped $5 concert tickets.

Sorry to say that unless you managed to be part of the crowds that were part of the pop-ups, you’re mostly out of luck. The shoes were never meant for wide release, and Vans has stayed quiet on whether any of it comes back… but I wouldn’t be holding my breath.

4 Vans Collabs You Can Actually Buy Right Now

If the Fugazi chaos has you wanting Vans without the odds of being in the right place and the right time, here are four collaborations available today: