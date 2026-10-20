I’ve Tested 50+ Ebikes for Work. Here’s the Brand I Tell My Friends to Buy.

I’ve lost count of the number of ebikes I’ve tested over the past six, nearly seven, years. Brands have come and gone since then, and others have retreated to European markets and left the US entirely. Lectric eBikes has been there constantly, ever since the ebike market took off like a rocket in early 2020.

Lectric makes the US’ most popular ebike, the folding XP4, and I see Lectric’s XPedition cargo ebikes around Brooklyn constantly, usually a family’s cargo replacement or a workhorse for a small, local business. As one of the major ebike brands on the market, Lectric should at least be on your radar if you’re looking for a new ebike. Here’s what they’ve got in the stable.

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Credit: Lectric eBikes

a ‘lectrifying lineup

One of the electric bikes I’ve become most familiar with over the years is the Lectric XPedition2 cargo ebike. It carries up to 450 pounds across a highly customizable, modular system of passenger seats and cargo racks. Want to carry groceries for the whole family? Do it. Want to put a kid—no, two kids on the back? Go ahead.

Sure, there’s no integrated battery that slips hidden into the frame, but it is removable and provides up to 60 miles of range. That’s the base-level XPedition2. You can get up to 170 miles if you select the Long-Range dual-battery XPedition2. Like all the Lectric ebikes I’ve tested over the years, the XPedition2 is built like a tank, with strong welds and no rattles, even after trundling over Brooklyn’s and Queens’ busted-up pavement and a few parks’ dirt trails.

The motor is powerful enough to sprint the heavy bike to a 28 MPH top speed, and more importantly the brakes are especially powerful. When you’re carrying precious cargo, be it groceries or a child in a bike-compatible child seat, strong stopping performance is a huge pro, in my book. You can read more about it in my Lectric XPedition2 review.

Credit: Lectric eBikes

Lectric likes to say often that the XP-series of folding ebikes is the best-selling ebike in America. These burly little folders have an exceptionally simple folding and unfolding mechanism that I much prefer to most other folding ebikes. I was able to figure it out the first time without reading the manual (pfft), and folded in half with the handlebars folded down alongside the wheels, I had no problem sharing space with the XP4 750 in my little New York City apartment. Like the XPedition2, the XP4 750 (and regular XP4) is more robust than most folding ebikes I’ve used.

The Lectric XPeak2 and XPress2, a fat-tire off-road bike and general-purpose city commuter, respectively, were also well made ebikes that’ve adopted ebike features that have become increasingly standard in just the past three or four years, including removable batteries integrated cleanly into their frames and hydraulic brakes for smoother, more powerful braking.

Lectric has a broader range of ebikes than many brands. Most sit in the $1,000–2,000 dollar range, which is still not chump change, but is actually considered fairly affordable for an ebike in 2026. There are too many models for me to spotlight here, so if the XPedition2, XP4, XPeak2, and XPress2 don’t catch your attention, check out the full range of Lectric ebikes.