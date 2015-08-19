Pâté envuelto en tocino

Preparación: 40 minutos

Total: 24 horas

Videos by VICE

Ingredientes

3 chalotes, rebanados finamente

50 gramos de tallos de perejil, picados

50 gramos de champiñones

12 gramos de cognac

1 taza de vino blanco

500 gramos de carne magra de cerdo

500 gramos de muslos de pollo, limpios

250 gramos de tocino ahumado

500 gramos de lardo

50 gramos de foie gras o hígados de pollo

4 ramitas de tomillo

20 gramos de sal kosher

5 gramos de sal rosa

4 gramos de azúcar

5 gramos de quatre épices

1 huevo

1 taza de crema agria

Direcciones

1. Día uno: saltea los chalotes con los champiñones y el perejil en mantequilla. Desglasa con cognac y vino blanco. Deja que se enfríe a temperatura ambiente.

2. Corta las carnes en cubos medianos. Mezcla con el chalote salteado, añade tomillo, sal y especias.

3. Deja marinando las carnes en el refrigerador durante toda la noche. Put the grinder gear and the paddle attachment for the Kitchen Aid in the freezer overnight.

4. Day Two: Heat the oven to 300° F. Line a terrine mold with thin strips of bacon. Remove the thyme and grind the meat on a medium die into a bowl set in a larger bowl on ice. It is very important that everything remains very cold throughout the entire process. Beat the egg into cold cream. In the Kitchen Aid mixer, paddle the egg/cream mixture into the ground meat and form an emulsion. When the mixture is properly emulsified, it will become homogenous and have a fuzzy appearance. Wet your hands with a little cognac and pack the mix into the bacon-lined terrine, pushing out air bubbles without disturbing the bacon lining.

5. Wrap the bacon over the top of the terrine and cook in a water bath to 140° F (it will rest up considerably), keeping in mind that the oven temperature should be 300° F. To make the water bath, you can use a roasting pan, or go buy one of the cheap aluminum roasting pans people use on Thanksgiving. You cook in a water bath until the center of the pate reaches 135°-140° F— approximately 1 hour—but will vary from oven to oven. I recommend using a probe thermometer that you can leave in the terrine while it is cooking. Take it out of the bath, let cool for a bit on the counter, and then press it overnight in the fridge with something heavy, like a gallon of milk or a case of beer. Its best to let it come up to room temp before serving.

De Chef’s Night Out: Agatha Kulaga and Erin Patinkin of Ovenly