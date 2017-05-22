How Glam Rock Got Us From David Bowie to Lil Uzi Vert

Under the Influence is a Noisey documentary series that takes a deeper look into the world’s most influential music scenes and their wider cultural impact. Presented by Pandora Premium, the second season is narrated by legendary Rancid and Transplants frontman Tim Armstrong, and it premieres today with an episode that dives into the glitzy, gender-bending world of glam rock. The glam rock episode takes a closer look at how the genre’s standout acts like David Bowie, Mott the Hoople, Slade, Iggy Pop, The Velvet Underground, and others defied convention, challenged traditional notions of identity, and completely changed what it meant to be a rockstar. Glam rock may define a particular era, but its legacy has proven to spread beyond its initial borders, which is why the episode will also highlight artists like Michael Stipe of R.E.M., Paul Banks of Interpol, and Lil Uzi Vert who have taken inspiration from the genre. Watch the episode above.

