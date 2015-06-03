ON DECK: Catz N Dogz

Assim como muitos outros produtores de house e techno, a dupla polonesa Catz N Dogz bebeu muito na fonte do hip hop e usou isso pra juntar com música instrumental. Com o lançamento do próximo álbum deles pela frente, Basic Colour Theory, os caras fizeram essa mix pro ON DECK e decidiram homenagear um dos seus ícones. “Há anos eu coleciono discos e alguns deles são verdadeiras joias raras”, disse Voitek, um dos integrantes do duo. “Minhas origens vêm da cultura hip hop, e eu comecei a produzir esse gênero antes do techno. O Gregory também adora música abstrata/instrumental, então escolhemos fazer uma seleção desse estilo e fazer um mini tributo ao J. Dilla”.
Pra essa mix de duas horas dedicada ao hip hop, o duo especialista em rachar as pistas ainda conseguiu encaixar seu toque de house e algumas faixas nunca ouvidas do novo disco na tracklist. Intercalando com as músicas, também dá pra ouvir trechos de entrevistas com o Busta Rhymes, o Bill Withers, o Fela Kuti e, claro, o J. Dilla. É bom ouvir alguma coisa inesperada como essa pra variar, então aproveita que o player acima é por conta da casa.
Tracklist:
Christoph El Truento – Closer
Elaquent – Graffiti High
A Conversation With Bill Withers
Little Dragon – Fortune (Afta -1 Remix)
A Conversation With Fela Kuti
3 Chairs – Theme
Saine – Buccaneer’s Den
Dpat & Atu – Nothing Here
Slakah The Beatchild – Something Forever
Al Dobson Jr. – Cigar Box
Popname – Awake Walk
Hundarna Fran Soder – Psychofo
A Conversation With a Kid.
Erykah Badu – The Healer
A Conversation With Busta Rhymes
Mo Kolours – Little Brown Dog
Ambert Matthews – Plasmoid
A Conversation About Soldiers
Rioland & Goldfeder – Tension
Cuthead – Everlastin Sunday
Atjazz – Happy Now?
A Conversation About E.T
Illum Sphere – An Old Escape (Dabrye Remix)
The Mighty Bob – Life
Benny Blanko – New Baby (Edit)
Andres – Step Pattern (Feat. Veron Hill)
Samiyam – Escape
Submerse – 8bit Romance
Catz ‘n Dogz – Saving You Feat. Jono McCleery (Instrumental)
Marlow – Intro
A Conversation with Fela Kuti
The Blaxploited Orchestra – Until The Day
Anonym – Believe In Love
A Conversation with Phat Kat
Kankick – Airtime
The Stronotes – Point Blank
A Conversation About J Dilla pt.1
Budamunky – Tree Is Burnin
A Conversation About J Dilla pt.2
J Dilla – Take Notice (Instrumental)
Tek 9 – We’re Getting’ Down
Morgan – Zarate
Black Pocket – Thank You
DaM Funk – Stayin Super Fly
A Conversation with J Dilla pt.1
Crustation-J Dilla – Purple (Zikomo Remix)
Ambassadeurs – Can We Pretend
BC ABJO – For What It’s Worth digital bounce
A Conversation with Persian Man
Questlove – Goodbye Isaac
Hiatus Kaiyote – Rainbow Rhodes
Quiet Village – Can’t be Beat
Mo Kolours – Mike Black
Der Tag, zweite Fassung
Synkro – Contact
