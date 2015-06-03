ON DECK: Catz N Dogz

Assim como muitos outros produtores de house e techno, a dupla polonesa Catz N Dogz bebeu muito na fonte do hip hop e usou isso pra juntar com música instrumental. Com o lançamento do próximo álbum deles pela frente, Basic Colour Theory, os caras fizeram essa mix pro ON DECK e decidiram homenagear um dos seus ícones. “Há anos eu coleciono discos e alguns deles são verdadeiras joias raras”, disse Voitek, um dos integrantes do duo. “Minhas origens vêm da cultura hip hop, e eu comecei a produzir esse gênero antes do techno. O Gregory também adora música abstrata/instrumental, então escolhemos fazer uma seleção desse estilo e fazer um mini tributo ao J. Dilla”.

Pra essa mix de duas horas dedicada ao hip hop, o duo especialista em rachar as pistas ainda conseguiu encaixar seu toque de house e algumas faixas nunca ouvidas do novo disco na tracklist. Intercalando com as músicas, também dá pra ouvir trechos de entrevistas com o Busta Rhymes, o Bill Withers, o Fela Kuti e, claro, o J. Dilla. É bom ouvir alguma coisa inesperada como essa pra variar, então aproveita que o player acima é por conta da casa.

Tracklist:

Christoph El Truento – Closer

Elaquent – Graffiti High

A Conversation With Bill Withers

Little Dragon – Fortune (Afta -1 Remix)

A Conversation With Fela Kuti

3 Chairs – Theme

Saine – Buccaneer’s Den

Dpat & Atu – Nothing Here

Slakah The Beatchild – Something Forever

Al Dobson Jr. – Cigar Box

Popname – Awake Walk

Hundarna Fran Soder – Psychofo

A Conversation With a Kid.

Erykah Badu – The Healer

A Conversation With Busta Rhymes

Mo Kolours – Little Brown Dog

Ambert Matthews – Plasmoid

A Conversation About Soldiers

Rioland & Goldfeder – Tension

Cuthead – Everlastin Sunday

Atjazz – Happy Now?

A Conversation About E.T

Illum Sphere – An Old Escape (Dabrye Remix)

The Mighty Bob – Life

Benny Blanko – New Baby (Edit)

Andres – Step Pattern (Feat. Veron Hill)

Samiyam – Escape

Submerse – 8bit Romance

Catz ‘n Dogz – Saving You Feat. Jono McCleery (Instrumental)

Marlow – Intro

A Conversation with Fela Kuti

The Blaxploited Orchestra – Until The Day

Anonym – Believe In Love

A Conversation with Phat Kat

Kankick – Airtime

The Stronotes – Point Blank

A Conversation About J Dilla pt.1

Budamunky – Tree Is Burnin

A Conversation About J Dilla pt.2

J Dilla – Take Notice (Instrumental)

Tek 9 – We’re Getting’ Down

Morgan – Zarate

Black Pocket – Thank You

DaM Funk – Stayin Super Fly

A Conversation with J Dilla pt.1

Crustation-J Dilla – Purple (Zikomo Remix)

Ambassadeurs – Can We Pretend

BC ABJO – For What It’s Worth digital bounce

A Conversation with Persian Man

Questlove – Goodbye Isaac

Hiatus Kaiyote – Rainbow Rhodes

Quiet Village – Can’t be Beat

Mo Kolours – Mike Black

Der Tag, zweite Fassung

Synkro – Contact



