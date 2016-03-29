How ‘Sailor Moon’ Fandom Became a Refuge for 90s Queer Kids

Japanese cartoon Sailor Moon not only brought anime to the American mainstream in the early 90s, but it also inspired a cult following amongst people who identified with and appreciated the cartoon’s progressive portrayal of LGBT characters.

On this episode of American Obsessions, VICE dives into the inclusive world of Sailor Moon fandom. We meet up with a few die-hard Moonies at the Los Angeles Anime Expo and New York’s International Sailor Moon Day celebration to find out how these animated characters helped to create a sense of community and shape queer identities.