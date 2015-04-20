Blur’s New Single “My Terracotta Heart” is a Beautiful Bummer

Photo courtesy of Blur

Record Store Day 2015 is officially off and running, and tons of sweet new tunes from big-name artists are popping up as a result. Brit-pop heroes Blur got in on the fun by posting “My Terracotta Heart,” a mellow, melancholy number that’s perfect for a slow Saturday morning.

“My Terracotta Heart” is the latest track to surface from the band’s upcoming album, The Magic Whip (out 4/27, and currently available for preorder on iTunes). Press play below, and let the bummer vibes flow.