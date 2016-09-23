Talking to the Guy Who Transformed ‘Doom’ into ‘No Man’s Sky’

Photos courtesy Robert Prest

Robert Prest hasn’t bought No Man’s Sky yet, but in a way, he’s already played it. For the past three weeks, the man has used his spare time to build a version of Hello Games’s ambitious—and controversial, depending on who you talk to—space exploration game in id Software’s Doom, released back in 1993.

Yes, that Doom.

“The main reason for working on it was just to see if I could do it,” Prest said recently.

He hasn’t settled on a name for his mod yet, wavering between No Guy’s Sky and Doom Guy’s Sky. (My vote’s for the latter.) The mod is more than an aesthetic makeover; Doom Guy’s Sky tries to replicate the core features of No Man’s Sky, right down to applying random generation algorithms to the creatures and planets. You can even mine resources to provide additional fuel for your ship, allowing you to leave a planet. Alien languages are randomized, too.

How No Man’s Sky algorithm works is a bit of a mystery, but Prest did his best to explain his approach.

“The algorithm is incredibly basic,” he said. “Every [space] jump you do, it randomly raises and lowers multiple areas. Then [it] has a base water level that rises to a random level. Any holes that go lower than this will have water in them. The game then randomizes the tree type and bush type for the level, then spawns it at random locations based on tones of predefined possible locations. The grass and rocks are spawned in the same way. It then changes the color, floor texture, sky texture and fade, changes and resets the aliens, and then by the time it finishes doing this, your spaceship has traveled to the world and it comes down to land.”

The result of that algorithm is a planet looking like this: