Another Hungover Morning with Gutter Punk Animals By Lauren Monger June 12, 2015, 1:27am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard For more comics by Lauren Monger, head over to her tumblr. Tagged:ANIMALS, Comics!, Habits, lauren monger, Punk Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE The Rise of ‘YouTube Voice’ and Why Vloggers Want It to Stop 03.28.17 By Sarah Hagi Furries Tell Us How They Figured Out They Were Furries 03.27.17 By Allison Tierney Meet the Norwegian Kids Getting Paid Thousands to Cut Tongues Out of Fish 03.23.17 By Laura Martin Inside the Home of the Man Who Collects Everything 03.23.17 By Justin Caffier