Kanye West Crashed Coachella on Saturday With a Surprise Four-Song Set

Even when he’s not headlining Coachella, Kanye West is headlining Coachella.

During The Weeknd’s set in Indio, CA last night, after a vocal cover of 808s & Heartbreak’s “Heartless”, your boy ‘Ye swanned out and hopped on the mic for “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” He then ran through a short, tight set of crowd-pleasers, including a cover of Chief Keef’s “I Don’t Like,” “Black Skinhead” and ending big on his recent banger, “All Day.”

Watch them turn it up to eleven and drop “All Day” right here:

And “Black Skinhead”: