Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Video for “Alright”

To Pimp a Butterfly is a dense, complicated album, and there’s nothing simple even about one of its obvious pop standout moments, “Alright.” The song is a clear hit, and you should dance to it and have fun listening to it and whatever else, but also consider this: There’s a lot to unpack here.

In case that wasn’t already abundantly clear, now there’s a crazily dense video for the song, directed by Colin Tilley and the little homies, which features black and white images of Kendrick flying through LA, turning up in his neighborhood, and going crazy in his car with the rest of TDE. There’s also an extended intro set to his spoken word interlude and more than one piece of imagery about police shooting people down. It’s cool, but it’s not easy. It, like everything Kendrick does, is worthy of your full attention and careful dissection. Check it out below:

