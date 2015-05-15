Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande Put on Their Best Onesies and Covered Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over”

If you’ve ever wanted to see Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande serenade each other while wearing animal onesies, now’s your chance! It’s funny to me that two former kids stars who denounced their network upbringings would go for something that feels so much like an episode of “The Big Comfy Couch” for a sultry cover of the 80s classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House, but it’s definitely cool. And while this video confirms my long-lasting suspicion that Miley Cyrus is actually a unicorn, she’s not so sure what to make of Ariana’s costume, stopping mid-song to ask, “Are you mouse or a bear?” (“Im a mouse, DUH.”) Then they miss the refrain, leading Miley to admit, “Sorry, I was flirting.”

This is the latest in Miley’s series of backyard sessions to raise money and awareness for her Happy Hippie Foundation, the singer’s charity for homeless LGBT youth, following last week’s video with Laura Jane Grace and Joan Jett. Watch the performance below:

Videos by VICE

Happy Hippie Presents: Backyard Sessions – “Don’t Dream It’s Over” featuring Ariana Grande

Soooooo thankful for Ariana Grande for being a part of the #backyardsessions!! You’re the sweetest little #happyhippie bear-mouse ever! Loooooove you The Happy Hippie Foundation #HappyHippiePresents #dontdreamitsover

Follow Bryn Lovitt on Twitter.