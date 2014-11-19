Noisey United: November Is About to Turn This Car Around

It’s that time of the month again, when Noisey flexes it’s global muscle of Music Taste™. We have 14 different Noisey properties across the globe, which means there are 14 different teams of cool people listening to cool music with the goal of telling our cool readres about it. Below, we’ve compiled some of our favorite tracks of the last 30 days, from Key!’s “I Understand” featuring iLoveMakonnen (which has the entire US team IMing “I’m about to turn this car around” to each other about 100 times a day) to some grimy-shoegazy-psychadelic-whatever-the-fuck with “Intoxicación” by Conjuro Nuclear from our friends in Spain to UK punks Sleaford Mods. Stream the entire set below, and be sure to check out our mixes from the past couple months.

United Kingdom: Sleaford Mods- Tiswas

United States: Key! feat. iLoveMakonnen – I Understand

Australia: Pearls – Big Shot

France: Forever Bavot- Joe and Rose

Sweden: Finding Muzyamba- Clusters

Canada: 88 Camino – Uncle Tona (Prod. by Omito Beats)

Mexico: Smurphy – Gemiiniiss

Brazil: Séculos Apaixonados – Um Totem do Amor Impossível

Spain: Conjuro Nuclear – Intoxicacion

Germany: Shindy – JFK

Netherlands: BEA1991 – Safe Ground

China: Soulspeak – Clockwork Universe

Japan: Toriena – Dogra Magra

Poland: Kamp! – Baltimore