Premiere: Disembarked – “Nothing’s Wrong Here”

Sometimes there are bands in the world that make you feel so intense you’re not sure whether you want to squeeze the nearest person in the room and never let go or just be sick everywhere. They’re the kind of bands you would put on when you’re feeling either really exasperated or really stoked. Just by listening to them, you feel like you’re getting something off your own chest. Swedish post-hardcore 5-piece Disembarked are one of those bands.

Landing on the more contemplative, impassioned side of post-hardcore that also encompasses bands like Touché Amoré, Pianos Become The Teeth and Raein, “Nothing’s Wrong Here” is a blistering two minute single from their forthcoming album of the same name. The track bridges murderous vocals with lush, melodic soundscapes that might have been written by a highly vexed Explosions In The Sky, and the result is both cathartic and uplifting.

Nothing’s Wrong Here will follow on from their sold-out EP I Do Nothing But Regret… and will be released by Dog Knights Productions (Bloody Knees, Playlounge, Nai Harvest) on limited deluxe vinyl and digitally on December 8th 2014. Pre-order here and listen to the title track, which we’re premiering below.