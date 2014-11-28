One of the Most Recognisable Frontmen in America Is Broke and Living in a Holiday Inn

This week, Creed frontman Scott Stapp posted a somewhat disturbing video to the official Creed Facebook page in which he spends about 16 minutes explaining to the world that he’s currently broke and living in a Holiday Inn. Scott claims in the video that he’s been sober—despite recent reports that his wife has filed for divorce because he’s been on a drug binge—and that after a recent audit, the IRS took all of his money because of a “clerical error.” They say they will return his money to him after “9-10 months.” He continues: “I’m not playing victim here. I’m not asking you to feel sorry for me. I’m just telling you the truth.”