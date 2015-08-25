A Portrait of Female Friendship

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands

Anne-Marie is from the Netherlands and Melanie is from England. They met as students at the Rhode Island School of Design and their countless similarities led to them forming an incredibly close friendship that resulted in Melanie moving to Amsterdam in 2014. That’s where they set up their base as a photographer duo called Sisters Not Twins.

Forever treading the line between documentary and theatre in their work, it’s probably safe to say that the two have become each other’s muse.

