Depešák na pláži

Sasha Louise @ Kim West Latex top, kalhoty Topman Design

FOTKY: ALEX DE MORA
STYLING: BETH RIVETT

Make-up: Oonah Anderson za použití MAC Cosmetics
Vlasy: Shiori Takahashi za použití Bumble and Bumble
Model: Aris Schwabe @ Nevs

Sako i kalhoty Under

Svetr James Pilcher @ Not Just A Label, McQ kalhoty

Kalhoty i sako Under, ponožky GAP socks, boty Underground, sluneční brýleCutler and Gross

Kabát Topman Design, triko Nordic Poetry

Sako James Pilcher @ Not Just A Label

Bunda Topman Design, šperkyLa Moda

Kabát KTZ

Vintage pršiplášť

