Ten Of The Worst Mixtape Covers On DatPiff.com Right Now

If you don’t know Datpiff.com then sorry, but you don’t know hip-hop. “The Authority in Free Mixtapes”, has given Mac Miller, Kid Cudi, Chance The Rapper their come-up and has hosted exclusives from heavyweights like Lil Wayne, 2Chainz, Young Jeezy, and Rick Ross. But the site isn’t limited to huge artists – anyone can upload their own mixtape, even if they’re just a high-school kid with a dream, Audacity, and MS paint.

The mixtapes on Dat Piff are about urgency, dropping something without the clunking machinery of a label. Unfortunately, for every Dreamchasers 2–the most popular tape, currently at 4 million downloads–is a thousand releases with some of the worst cover art that we’ve ever seen.

Videos by VICE

Movaz & Shakaz

Artist: DJ Xecution Styl

Year: 2014

Download

It was all going well, you found the relevant “organised crime” section on Microsoft Publisher. But then you fucked it on the word art. Elongated Times New Roman in yellow with drop shadow? What are you going to “xecute” bro, a school bake sale?

Bang Mixtape

Artist: Chief Keef

Year: 2011

Download

Keef, we love you. And don’t get me wrong, a wifebeater and loaded gun is a classic look – especially back in 2011 when the news was full of high-profile shootings. But “DJ Hustlenomics” sounds like something a substitute maths teacher came up with to make percentages cool and “Glory Boy Entertainment”, as Keef eventually realised when he shut the label down at the start of this year, sounds like a gay porn producer.

Introductions: The Mixtape

Artist: Lil Nick

Year: 2011

Download

First comment on Lil Nick’s debut reads:

What the fuck I would have rather downloaded a virus

T.R.U. REALigion

Artist: 2 Chainz

Year: 2011

Download

Someone who works for Noisey, and they know who they are, always pees with two hands behind their back, swinging from their hips freely. I always thought this was some kind of weird steiner school thing but I guess they got it from 2 Chainz aka Mr Multitasker aka No Regard For Personal Hygiene.

Ladies Night Vol 1

Artist: DJ Fara The Lyfe

Year: 2014

Download

Not to get all verbal reasoning on you, but sitcom stands for situation comedy, so a comedy sitcom is a tautology. Saying that, I would watch a show where Eve and Kevin Hart have to raise a white baby in a posh bit of New England. They could call it Crackers and Eve! Actually no one steal that, that’s mine.

Just Txt It To Me

Artist: Ash Future

Year: 2011

Download

“Shall we get Big Ben in the shot, we did come all the way down here?” “No! Just get my fucking Nokia in so people can clearly see the picture on it. Then they’ll understand what a genius concept this whole thing is.”

One Mo Radio Vol 6. (TWERK SUM B!TCH)

Artist: DJ One Mo Chanse

Year: 2012

Download

When I grow up I want to be a certified radio twerk sum bitch.

Pink Flame

Artist: Lil B

Year: 2013

Download

Y’all think this is crazy but when Kanye saw it he put it straight into an envelope marked “blueprints” and drove straight over to Kim’s tattoist.

The Worst Pain

Artist: Chad

Year: 2013

Download

Chad describes his music as “Stoner Rock meets Psychedelic meets Blues meets Indie” which sounds insane but, thinking about it, is represented in his cover art: acoustic guitar, a melancholic EP title, insane colours, and all put together by someone that absolutely would have to be on some Sour Diesel to think that it looks great. Also – Chad? Drake? Are you two cousins?!

Sex Mixtape

Artist: DJ Gucci

Year: 2010

Download

Can’t take the piss out of this one. Spot on. 10/10.

Follow Elissa on Twitter: @ElissaKB