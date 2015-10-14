Grab Ur Boo for A.CHAL’s Latest: “Vibe W/U”

The flora and fauna of contemporary music is as rich as ever. Still, some lions graze on greener pastures. A couple of weekends ago, on the heels of the world premiere of Drake and Future’s What a Time to be Alive and surely through the haze of hookah smoke, Oliver from OVO played a straight banger called “Far From Home” on OVOSound Radio. The artist behind the joint is named A.CHAL, and the joint is fuego.

His SoundCloud used to have two songs: “GAZI” and “Round Whippin’.” GAZI is plain beautiful. “Round Whippin’,” A.CHAL’s second song, was featured on Pharrel’s OTHERtone and our own VICE on Beats1 show; on top of that, music luminary Zane Lowe regularly plays it on his shows. It was one of his #WorldRecords.

No stranger to the industry, A.CHAL has been gearing towards something big for a while, consuming along the way all the lean wisdom and knowledge that comes with being able to observe the game’s best players from the inside. Today, A$AP Rocky tweeted A.CHAL’s third song”Vibe W/U” (produced 11lit3s and co-produced by A.CHAL).

Treat yourself. Go work out, eat a quinoa bowl with avocado and steak, smoke a spliff, vibe wit ur boo.