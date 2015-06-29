Abyssion’s Psych-Black Metal Masterpiece ‘Luonnon Harmonia Ja Vihreä Liekki’ Is a 2015 Sleeper Hit



Photo courtesy of Svart

Finnish black metal’s drugged-up little brother, dark psych, has found a spiritual homeland in places like bustling Tampere and agricultural Laitila thanks to the efforts of bands like Dark Buddha Rising, Oranssi Pazuzu, Kuolleet Intiaanit, and Atomikylä, as well as the Turku-based Svart Records, who’ve been steadily releasing a veritable fuckload of weird Finnish psychedelia for years. It’s spawned some of the most interesting recordings in recent memory—Oranssi Pazuzu’s fantastical Valonielu immediately springs to mind—and seems tightly-knit, with individuals like Juho Vanhanen and Jukka Rämänen at its epicenter.

Videos by VICE

Now, the ouroborosian Finnish dark psych scene has doubled back upon itself once more with Abyssion, a young project that features members of Dark Buddha Rising and Oranssi Pazuzu. Though they describe themselves as “hard psychedelic progressive music,” the duo’s latest release, Luonnon harmonia ja vihreä liekki, isn’t overwhelmingly spacy; certain tracks like “Vihreä liekki” have their out-there moments, the album draws more influence from classic Finnish punk, Second Wave black metal, and intoxicating post-punk flourishes. It’s also one of the best things I’ve heard all year.

Their promo photo makes clear that the Abyssion dudes don’t take themselves too seriously, but you absolutely should. Stream Luonnon harmonia ja vihreä liekki in its entirety below, and get ready to rewrite your Best of 2015 list.

‘Luonnon harmonia ja vihreä liekki’ is out July 3 via Svart Records’ Secret Trees imprint.



Kim Kelly highly suggests you buy this album. She’s on Twitter: @grimkim