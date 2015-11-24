Let the Tears Flow for Adele’s Performance of “Water Under The Bridge” on Fallon

Have you cried your eyes out yet to Adele’s newest album 25? It’s a record with some of her best stuff to date, with all the tearjerkers and amazing pop songs to yell at your upcoming Thanksgiving to. To support the record, last night she appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to perform “Water Under The Bridge.” It’s a well-crafted performance, featuring a backup band to augment her singing abilities and make the song feel as organic as possible. And of course, Adele’s voice soars to the heavens, leaving no question that whenever she shows up it will be Adele season.