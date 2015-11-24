Justin Bieber Performed in the Soaking Rain at the AMAs Last Night, and Other Things Also Happened

Well, there they were. The 43rd annual American Music Awards hosted by the ageless goddess, dimante velour tracksuit popularising, dance student-turned EVERYTHING, Jennifer Lopez. There were surprises like Ariana Grande beating out Taylor Swift for ‘Best Female Pop/Rock Artist’. There were your “thank fucking god, bitches, finally” moments like Nicki Minaj winning ‘Favourite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist’ over Drake and Fetty Wap, then copping ‘Favourite Rap/Hip-Hop Album’ over Drake and J Cole. And there were moments that made no sense at all, like someone called Sam Hunt (anyone? no?) winning ‘New Artist of the Year’ over Fetty actual Wap and The Weeknd even though The Weeknd has been in the game for a literal half decade so why is he even in this category in the first place?.

More importantly, though, there was lots of video content!

Videos by VICE

Justin Bieber closed out the ceremony with a medley of hits from Purpose that culminated in him dancing in the fake rain. It started with an acoustic rendition of “What Do You Mean?”, which was not in the fake rain, followed by a fully formed “Where Are Ü Now”, which he was completely dry throughout, and then “Sorry”, which was totally in the rain and all the Bieb’s clothes got wet, on account of the rain, and at the end he pulled his cap off and scruffed his own sodden bleached hair and it was just amazing.

Anyway, you can watch all that below, which you obviously all want to do.

Other notable performances included Alanis Morissette doing her 1995 hit “You Oughta Know” with Demi Lovato (for some reason), which was given a 2015 update in the style of Mission: Impossible VI.

Introduced by Jared Leto, Celine Dion sang Edith Piaf’s “Hymne à L’Amour” in French in tribute to the tragedies in Paris and around the world.

And you can watch a bunch of other performances from The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Coldplay below: