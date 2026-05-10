Resident Evil 10 and Multiple Capcom Remakes Reportedly Leaked by Insider

Capcom’s future roadmap may have been leaked online, and reportedly includes new details about Resident Evil 10. If this rumor is true, the Japanese publisher is also developing a Devil May Cry 1 remake alongside multiple RE titles. However, is this Capcom games list leak actually true?

Insider Claims Capcom Is Working on Multiple Resident Evil and Devil May Cry Remakes

Screenshot: Capcom

A list of future Capcom games has supposedly , and includes many remakes that are reportedly in development. This latest rumor comes from popular leakers Dusk Golem and StiviwonderN. According to the insiders, Capcom is currently developing a Devil May Cry 1 remake, as well as multiple remakes of classic Resident Evil games.

Videos by VICE

However, the leak also claims to have revealed new details about Resident Evil 10 as well, reporting it will star Claire Redfield as its main protagonist. Here is a list of the leaked Capcom games that are supposedly in development:

Devil May Cry 1 Remake

Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake

Resident Evil 0 Remake

Resident Evil 1 Remake

Resident Evil 10 (w/ Claire Redfield as protagonist)

Before we dive further into this, I want to caution everyone to take this latest rumor with a major grain of salt. It’s true that Dusk Golem has posted accurate Resident Evil leaks in the past. In fact, he is the one who leaked Leon Kennedy being in Resident Evil Requiem months before his reveal.

Screenshot: X

However, there have also been some questionable rumors posted in the past that didn’t end up being true. Until Capcom officially announces these games themselves, this should all be taken as speculation.

Resident Evil 10 Leak Claims Claire Redfield Is the Main Protagonist

Screenshot: Capcom

New Resident Evil 10 details were also reportedly included in the leak. According to the insiders, RE10 will feature Claire Redfield as the game’s main protagonist and is called ‘Project Redlife’ internally. If accurate, this is a pretty big deal, as the last time we saw the RE2 heroine was in 2015’s Resident Evil: Revelations 2.

Here are the rumored Resident Evil 10 details that were posted in the leak:

In June-July 2022 there was a meeting to decide the next steps for RE games

In that meeting the green light was given to the remake of RE Zero, Code Veronica, RE1 and RE10

Codenames for the projects are: Project Chambers (Resident Evil Zero), Project Fallen (RE1) and Project Redlife (Resident Evil 10)

Resident Evil 1 Remake was in pre-production since 2022-2023 and just recently entered full-production

Claire Redfield to be protagonist of Project Redlife (RE10)

Resident Evil 10 will use the new REX engine

Is the Resident Evil 10 Leak Actually Legitimate?

Screenshot: Capcom

There currently is no confirmation that the Resident Evil 10 leaks are legitimate. At the time of writing, there aren’t multiple sources confirming it, and we only have the word of insiders who don’t always have a perfect track record. But on the other hand, Dusk Golem has leaked some major Resident Evil Requiem details in the past, so anything is possible.

Interestingly, Dusk Golem has claimed in the past that Capcom had its last company meeting to discuss the future of the Resident Evil franchise in 2022, which lines up with this latest leak. Dusk Golem has also claimed that a Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake has been in development, and could get announced this year.

With Code Veronica starring Claire Redfield, this might actually be a tie-in to RE10, as it would introduce a new audience to the RE2 protagonist before the next mainline game eventually launches. However, at this point, this is all speculation. I hope it’s true, as a Devil May Cry 1 remake would be totally bang.