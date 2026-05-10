This 2009 Xbox 360 Sci-Fi Hit Is Getting a Surprise Reboot This Summer

More than 15 years after its exclusive release on Xbox 360, this cult classic is scheduled to return with new features this summer.

Steins;Gate Re:Boot Releases August 2026

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Steins;Gate originally launched exclusively on the Xbox 360 in 2009 before eventually making its way to PC and PlayStation. The sci-fi visual novel was only available in Japan, but had a pretty substantial following and high scores from critics and gamers.

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Now, seventeen years later, the game is returning as Steins;Gate Re:Boot this summer. The Re:Boot version of the game is scheduled for release on August 20, 2026 in Japan. At this time, no additional territories have been confirmed.

The Re:Boot boasts a long list of new features, including:

Characters, artwork, and the user interface have been completely refreshed in this reboot

An original new scenario expands the world’s story

Akihabara has been recreated with stunning realism and depth, drawing you deeper than ever into its streets and secrets

Character designer huke returns with redesigned outfits and accessories that bring a contemporary flair to the cast

The cityscape has been meticulously reconstructed using authentic references from the era, adding new layers of nostalgic immersion

Your choices shape the fate of the characters and the world itself! Featuring multiple endings that branch based on your decisions

A text-based adventure where controlling Rintaro’s phone can alter the course of destiny

Beautifully remastered visuals rebuilt in stunning high detail

Playtime: Approximately 30–50 hours

The lengthy 30-50 hour campaign makes it a significant investment of time for fans of text-based adventures. For those who aren’t familiar with the original release, Steins;Gate is a sci-fi visual novel. The original description of the game pitched it as:

“STEINS;GATE follows a ragtag group of tech-savvy students led by Rintaro Okabe, whose latest invention accidentally gains the ability to send messages to the past, unleashing the power to alter history itself. As global conspiracies stir and timelines begin to twist, the curtain rises on a future steeped in chaos.”

Some fans are hopeful that a subsequent announcement will confirm more territories and platforms for the Re:Boot, so gamers should keep a close eye out in the coming weeks and months to see if that ends up being the case or if Steins;Gate is once again marketed and released in Japan only.

Be sure to check back for more retro gaming and Steins;Gate Re:Boot news and updates in the coming weeks.

Steins;Gate Re:Boot launches on August 20, 2026 in Japan.