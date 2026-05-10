A Classic RPG Just Got a New Release on Nintendo Switch After Almost 40 Years

A rare classic NES RPG is getting a revival on the Nintendo Switch after nearly 40 years. Originally released on the Famicom, Deep Dungeon is playable for the first time in decades with a port that has launched on the Switch 2.

Lost NES RPG Deep Dungeon Gets Surprise Nintendo Switch Release

Screenshot: D4 Enterprise, Nintendo

D4 Enterprise is continuing to add more EGGCONSOLE ports to the Nintendo Switch, with its latest release being Deep Dungeon. Originally released in 1986 on the Famicom (NES), the dungeon crawler is considered a lost classic from the NES generation. Deep Dungeon has largely been unplayable for almost 40 years, though, as it was only released on Famicom and MSX.

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However, RPG fans will no longer have to chase down PC emulations, as a Deep Dungeon Nintendo Switch port has now been released. You can purchase the Famicom classic digitally from the US Nintendo eShop for $6.49. Unfortunately, the port is only available in Japanese language, as it was never translated in the West. So, the classic RPG is largely going to appeal to hardcore NES collectors and enthusiasts.

Here is a description of the Deep Dungeon port via Nintendo:

“A masterpiece of the MSX 3D RPG genre. To rescue Princess Etna, a nameless adventurer braves the depths of an underground labyrinth! This RPG was released by Humming Bird Soft in 1988 as a timeless classic. As a brave hero, you must venture into the dark dungeon to rescue the kidnapped Princess Etna from her cruel fate. Get funds from the King, buy gear in the Town of Doll, and step into the labyrinth. Various enemies roam the maze; encountering one will trigger a battle scene. Since combat is command-based, think carefully before each move.”

All EGGCONSOLE Nintendo Switch Games

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If you want to play more EGGCONSOLE games, there is actually a pretty healthy list of retro titles already ported to the Nintendo Switch. And yes, you can play these Famicom RPGs on your Switch 2 as well.

Some standout games you might recognize are the original Ys, which was released in 1987. The NES classic has since gone on to spawn one of the most popular RPG franchises of all time, which is still going on today.

For your convenience, here is a full list of EGGCONSOLE games on Nintendo Switch:

Advanced Lord Monarch (PC-9801)

(PC-9801) Adventure Of Randar (MSX2)

(MSX2) Aqua Polis SOS (MSX)

(MSX) Aramo (MSX)

(MSX) Arctic (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Arguice no Tsubasa (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Babylon (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Brandish Renewal (PC-9801)

(PC-9801) Burai: Jokan (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) C-So! (MSX)

(MSX) Carbuncle Pi (MSX2)

(MSX2) Carmine 88 (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Courageous Perseus (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) Crimson (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Crimson II (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Crystal Chaser: Overlord’s Orb of the Sky – Refined (PC-9801)

(PC-9801) Daidassou (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) Deep Dungeon (MSX)

(MSX) Diable de Laplace (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Dinosaur (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Dragon Slayer IV DRASLEFAMILY (MSX2)

(MSX2) Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes II (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Eggy (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) Fray (PC-9801)

(PC-9801) Guardic (MSX)

(MSX) Gulkave (MSX)

(MSX) Hajya No Fuuin (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) How Many Robot (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Hydlide (MSX)

(MSX) Hydlide II (MSX)

(MSX) Hydlide II (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) Hydlide3 (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Hydlide3 S.V. (PC-9801)

(PC-9801) Kiss Of Murder (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) Kohakuiro no Yuigon (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Lizard (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) Lord Monarch (PC-9801)

(PC-9801) Mad Rider (MSX2)

(MSX2) Mado Monogatari 1-2-3 (MSX2)

(MSX2) Manhattan Requiem: Angels Flying In The Dark (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) Marchen Veil (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Meurtre d’un Clown (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) Mirai (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Mugen No Shinzou (PC-8801)

Mugen No Shinzou II (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) Mugen no Shinzou III (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Murder Club (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) Popful Mail (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Psycho World (MSX2)

(MSX2) Puyo Puyo (MSX2)

(MSX2) Puyo Puyo (PC-9801)

(PC-9801) Pyramid Warp (MSX)

(MSX) Relics (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) Revival Xanadu Easy Ver. (PC-9801)

(PC-9801) Revival Xanadu II (PC-9801)

(PC-9801) Riglas (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) Rune Worth (PC-9801)

(PC-9801) Rune Worth 2 (PC-9801)

(PC-9801) Schwarzschild (PC-9801)

(PC-9801) Schwarzschild II (PC-9801)

(PC-9801) Seilane (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Shin Maou Golvellius (MSX2)

(MSX2) Silpheed (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Silver Ghost (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Sorcerian (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Star Cruiser (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Star Trader (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Super Cooks (MSX2)

(MSX2) Super Laydock Mission Striker (MSX)

(MSX) Super Tritorn (MSX2)

(MSX2) Super Zenon Gamma 5 (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Take The A-Train (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) Templo Del Sol: Asteka II (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) The Legend of Heroes Saga (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) The Scheme (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Thexder (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Topple Zip (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) Tritorn (MSX)

(MSX) Tritorn (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) Undeadline (MSX2)

(MSX2) Wanderers from Ys (MSX2)

(MSX2) Wanderers From Ys (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Wonderland Of Carbuncle (MSX2)

(MSX2) Xak (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Xak II (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Xak Precious Package: The Tower of Gazzel (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Xanadu (MSX)

(MSX) Xanadu (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Xanadu Scenario II (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Yokai Tantei (PC-8801)

(PC-8801) Ys (MSX2)

(MSX2) Ys (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Ys II (MSX2)

(MSX2) Ys II (PC-8801mkIISR)

(PC-8801mkIISR) Yuureikun (MSX2)

(MSX2) Zanac (MSX)

(MSX) Zanac EX (MSX2)

As mentioned above, some of these classic RPG ports only have Japanese language options. However, they are still worth checking out if you are an enthusiast who wants to experience the genre’s rich history. Deep Dungeon is now available on the Nintendo eShop.