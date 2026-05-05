A 1992 RPG Classic Comes to Game Pass Today

More than three decades after its original Super Famicom release, another classic turn-based RPG is making its way to the Xbox Game Pass library today.

Final Fantasy V Comes To Xbox Game Pass Today

Screenshot: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass is once again continuing its 2026 tradition of adding a new Final Fantasy game to the library at the beginning of each month. The pattern continues today with the addition of Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster to the Ultimate, Premium, and PC tiers of Game Pass.

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“When the crystals that balance the world are threatened, the king hastens to the rescue…only to go missing. A young man and his Chocobo find themselves drawn toward friends that will change their destiny in this classic RPG.”

Gamers who want to dive into this adventure can expect about a 25 hour campaign if they just run the main storyline, but it can easily turn into a 50+ hour playthrough thanks to lots of exploration and side quests.

The Remastered version includes the following upgrades and improved features:

Universally updated 2D pixel graphics, including the iconic FINAL FANTASY character pixel designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and current collaborator.

Beautifully rearranged soundtrack in a faithful FINAL FANTASY style, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu.

Including modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more.

Switch the soundtrack between the rearranged version, created for the pixel remaster, or the original version, capturing the sound of the original game.

Now possible to switch between different fonts, including the default font and a pixel-based font based on the atmosphere of the original game.

Additional boost features to expand gameplay options, including switching off random encounters and adjusting experience and ABP gained multipliers between 0 and 4.

Dive into the world of the game with supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player.

For those who never played Final Fantasy V, it’s a major milestone for the franchise and includes a ton of character customization options thanks to the expansion of the Job System. Even if they don’t have any of the nostalgic connection to the game, modern RPG fans should definitely check this one out to study the path from this game’s Job System to the modern variations of it.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates as the rest of the Xbox Game Pass May catalog continues to be revealed.

Final Fantasy V is available on Xbox Game Pass starting May 5, 2026. Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster is also available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation consoles.