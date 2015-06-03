New App Will Track Your Thirst So You’ll Never Have to Listen to Your Body Again

Thumbnail image via the HidrateMe Kickstarter page

With so much of our lives these days focused on bright, ever-glowing screens, it’s easy to forget that we still inhabit fleshy forms that require routine maintenance like eating and washing and sleeping. Luckily, a company called Hidrate Inc. has launched a Kickstarter to fund a product they call HidrateMe. It’s a smart water bottle that syncs with your iPhone through an app and starts to glow when you need to drink. The company feels this is necessary, since apparently humans are so technologically dependent that we have lost all ability to comprehend simple thirst signals in our bodies. People seem to agree—so far the Kickstarter campaign has raised almost three times its initial $35,000 goal, and it still has 40 days to go.

The app and water bottle sync with Bluetooth and use your GPS location to adjust your “daily water goal” depending on the weather around you. There was a time when you had to listen to your strange bodily pangs and assess when you were in need of a glass of water. Thanks to HidrateMe, that time has passed.

