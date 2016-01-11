Animal Collective Crank Up the Insanity for Their New “Floridada” Video

Today, Animal Collective have dropped their new video for the previously released track “Floridada.” Amazingly, the video takes the sound and eccentricities of Animal Collective and matches them with ultra vivid colors, and stark images. The visual was directed by PFFR, who’s work can be seen on Adult Swim’s Delocated and other programs. To tie in with everyone’s favorite late night weird block, the video will be premiering on television tomorrow night, January 9 on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in case you want to freak out your high-ass friends in the middle of anime watching.