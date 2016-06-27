Are You Going to See Ludacris Play Guantánamo Bay on the Fourth of July?



Photo via Ludacris on Instagram

What are you doing for the Fourth of July? While you’re grilling burgers, guzzling light beers, and accidentally blowing your hand off with fireworks, Ludacris is engaging in a more noble pursuit: he’ll finally close the notorious detention center at the US Navy base on Guantánamo, once and for all.

Just kidding! However, The Miami Herald reports that Luda will perform as part of the base’s (very ironically titled) Freedom Festival at Guantánamo’s Windward Ferry Landing on the most American of holidays. “Rude” legends Magic! played the event last year, just so you know how fucking lit this party gets.

If you think any of the prisoners held at Guantánamo are going to spend their Fourth getting down to “Splash Waterfalls” rather than getting splash waterboarded (sorry), think again: the Herald notes that the on-site venue is essentially a vacant lot “far enough away so the music won’t reach the seafront prison camps.” God forbid! Those prisoners have it too easy anyway.

