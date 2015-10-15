Check Out the Weird and Hypnotic Animation of Battles’ New Video for “Dot Net”

Until they released their third album La Di Da Di back in September, it had been a while since we’d heard from experimental US group Battles. Almost four years, in fact. Was it worth the wait then? If you haven’t already heard the record, then let the video for “Dot Net” give you a taste: a little bit of hi-tech artistic moisture to whet your appetite for La Di Da Di’s main course.

According to the band, the film was inspired by the “exploration of the digital territory between abstract graphic user interfaces, polyrhythms and human interaction.” If that all sounds a bit wordy for you then know this: it’s a fuck-load of trippy visuals. Really trippy. Trippier than chancing upon a live webcam stream on the deep web that’s just a 24/7 broadcast of Wayne Coyne trying to escape a wendy house that seems to have no exit. I mean, just look at that picture above – it’s like you’re slowly falling into the face of a charming yet disfigured but also quite maternal minion.

Videos by VICE

That’s not all, either. “Dot Net” is directed by Ben Jones, who wrote a series that was played out on Cartoon Network and has directed videos by the Gossip and MIA. “Dot Net” also features Eric Wareheim from American comedy duo Tim and Eric.

The film forms part of Channel 4’s revamped Random Acts strand – where videos which have been commissioned to Warp Records will be broadcast in a specially curated program on Channel 4 later this year. Keep your eyes peeled for further collaborations with Darkstar, Oneohtrix Point Never and Hudson Mohawke, and watch this Battles video in action below.