BJ the Chicago Kid Just Dropped His New Record ‘In My Mind,’ Featuring a Kendrick Lamar Collaboration

Photo via BJ the Chicago Kid’s Facebook Page

We’ve all been waiting patiently for BJ The Chicago Kid’s upcoming record, In My Mind. It’s his debut record, and has already featured great tracks like “Church” featuring Chance The Rapper. Today, In My Mind premiered in full on NPR’s “First Listen,” including a track we’ve been looking out for since it was announced, “The New Cupid” with Kendrick Lamar. The pair compliment each other well, BJ’s voice flows ultra smoothly, coalescing with a focused verse from Kendrick. It shows how versatile BJ’s voice can be in one track.