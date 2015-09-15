Listen to Black Lips’ Biting New Single, “Freedom Fries”

Can you beat solid garage rock? If you have a band that has a killer formula that hasn’t fucked up their quality of music, you should stay loyal to that band as a fan for as long as you can. Which is why you need to listen to the new Black Lips song, “Freedom Fries.”

Black Lips are a garage rock band from Atlanta, GA that have been killing everything they do since 1998. Today, the band dropped “Freedom Fries” off their upcoming split with The Coathangers. I mean, who would’ve thought it would take this long for two of Atlanta’s best rock bands to get together on a split? Nonetheless, “Freedom Fries” is a total banger and the kind that you need in your life right now. It’s a little over two minutes, and is a constant stream and exciting bounce of fun. Really, what could be more American than grossly underpaying fast-food workers for flipping burgers? Underneath the fun of the song is a heavy sarcasm from the band, meaning you should listen to it right now.

The split comes out Nobember 13, and they’ll be playing the following shows:

9/16- Exit/In- Nashville, TN

9/17- 40 Watt Club- Atlanta, GA

9/18- Paper Tiger- San Antonio, TX

9/19- Red 7- Austin, TX

9/20- TBD Festival- West Sacramento, CA

10/5- Teragram Ballroom- Los Angelos, CA*

10/7- The Observatory- Santa Ana, CA*

10/9- Roseland Theater- Portland, OR*

10/10- The Rickshaw Theatre- Vancouver, BC*

10/11- Modern Sky Festival- Seattle, WA*

10/13- Bimbo’s 365 Club- San Fransisco, CA*

10/17- Pappy & Harriet’s- Pioneertown, CA*

10/18- North Park Theatre- San Diego, CA*

*w/ Ariel Pink