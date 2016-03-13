Bob Saget Joined Carly Rae Jepsen On Stage to Perform the Fuller House Theme

By now you’re probably aware of the new Full House reboot, Fuller House. It stars grown up versions of the daughters of the original series and how they do their best to be good parents. To add onto the coolness of the show, Carly Rae Jepsen was tapped to perform the series’ theme song. So it was only a matter of time before the track worked it’s way into her live setlist, as seen at a recent performance in Milwaukee. Carly didn’t do it alone, and was joined by none other than IRL Danny Tanner, Bob Saget. Saget fumbles around for a bit, but eventually catches on and does his part well for awkward looking TV-dad.